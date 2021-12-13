Small Modular Reactor Market To Reach $18.8 Billion by 2030: Allied Market Research

The global small modular reactor market is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increased focus on providing nuclear energy to small remote power grids. Countries around the globe are interested in a full deployment of SMR’s to reduce the reliance on fossil fuels. By region, North America is expected to lead the market during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global small modular reactor market generated $3.5 Billion in 2020, and is anticipated to reach $18.8 Billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 15.8%. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, emerging and current trends, future estimations, and key players.

Increase in demand for power generation in remote locations, adaptability of small modular reactors, and ease of construction due to factory fabrication fuel the global small modular reactor market growth. On the other hand, investments directed toward renewable energy hamper the market. On the contrary, decarbonization of energy sector creates several lucrative opportunities."

COVID-19 scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic has put more focus on nuclear energy technology such as the small modular reactor market which helps in boosting the global small modular reactor market.

However, due to the pandemic, travel restrictions and lockdown measures were imposed to curb the COVID-19 infection. This impacted the operations of nuclear energy plants.

The pandemic also caused lack of workforce.

The report segments the global small modular reactor market on the basis of reactor type, application, location, and region.

Based on reactor type, the heavy water reactor segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the fast neutron reactor segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.4% from 2021-2030.

Based on application, the power generation segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, attributing to more than half of the total market share, and is anticipated to lead during the forecast period. The segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 16.3% from 2021-2030. The report also talks about other segments such as desalination and process heat.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the total share, and is expected to lead during the forecast period. The global small modular reactor market across the LAMEA region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period.

Key players of the global small modular reactor market analyzed in the research include Fluor Corporation, Brookfield, General Atomics, Holtec International, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, General Electric, Rolls Royce Plc, TTerrestrial Energy, erraPower LLC, and X Energy LLC.

