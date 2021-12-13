Blackstrap Molasses Market Report 2021: Size, Share, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Blackstrap Molasses Market Report

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Global Blackstrap Molasses Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Blackstrap molasses is a dark liquid with a slightly bitter and sweet taste and thick consistency. It is generally obtained upon boiling sugarcane or sugar beets syrup multiple times. It is widely consumed as a preferred alternative to refined sugar since it constitutes a lower glycemic index than conventional sweeteners. Along with this, it is also rich in various essential nutrients, including magnesium, iron, calcium, and potassium.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Blackstrap Molasses Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by significant growth in the food and beverages sector. Along with this, the shifting dietary patterns of the masses and the rising health-consciousness among individuals are providing a boost to the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses, such as obesity and diabetes, has encouraged the masses to substitute refined sugars with blackstrap molasses, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market growth include inflating disposable income levels of individuals and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players to introduce improved product variants in the market.

Blackstrap Molasses Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Allied Old English Inc., B&G Foods Inc., Buffalo Molasses LLC, Crosby Molasses Co Ltd., Domino Speciality Ingredients (American Sugar Refining Inc.), E D & F Man Holdings Limited, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V. (Louis Dreyfus Holding B.V.), Malt Products Corporation, Sweet Harvest Foods (Natural American Foods Inc) and Zook Molasses Company.

The report has segmented the market on the basis on region, disc type, material type and end user.

Breakup by Form:

• Liquid

• Powder

Breakup by Product:

• Organic

• Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Industrial Fermentation

• Food and Beverages

• Pharmaceutical

• Animal Feed

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

