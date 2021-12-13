Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2021 – 2028

The presence of a strong product pipeline pertaining to contraceptive drugs and devices and their subsequent commercialization will support the growth of market

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The presence of a strong product pipeline pertaining to contraceptive drugs and devices and their subsequent commercialization will support the growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market in the future. Males have limited modern contraceptive options and therefore, have large unmet contraceptive needs. In an attempt to capitalize on the untapped opportunities available in the male contraception frontier, scientists are conducting extensive research and development initiatives to develop a pill that inhibits or lowers sperm production temporarily.

Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/53

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2015, Bayer HealthCare partnered with Afaxys, Inc. in order to serve women in the U.S. The alliance will include Afaxys’ expertise and Bayer’s intrauterine device to serve the U.S. public health contraception market.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market: Drivers

Increasing number of unplanned pregnancies is expected to propel growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to a 2011 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study, 49% of the total pregnancies in the U.S. were unintended, out of which 19% were unwanted and so most of them resulted in an abortion which entailed unnecessary healthcare expenditure.

Moreover, increasing focus on women’s health is also expected to aid in growth of the market. For instance, in August 2019, the World Health Organization revised its guidelines on contraceptive use in accordance with new evidence regarding high risk of HIV in women. The new guidelines state that women should have access to a range of options for contraception, HIV prevention, and treatment, such as progestogen-only injectables, implants and intrauterine devices (IUDs).

Market Trends:

Major players operating in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market are focused on adopting various strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in February 2019, Bayer HealthCare AG started the first ever ad campaign regarding intrauterine devices (IUDs). The goal of the campaign is to explain the purpose of levonorgestrel-releasing IUDs, and also provide basic knowledge about these devices.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Current and future of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

• The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period.

• Regions/countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

• The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Access research reports that are tailored specifically for you and your organization in order to explore practical growth strategies and recommendations

Christmas Sale Is Live !!!!

Buy Now To Avail Discount From 25-30% Till 31-Dec-2021

Buy This Research Study Report Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/53

Increasing demand for contraceptives is expected to propel growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to 2018 DKT International’s Contraceptive Social Marketing Statistics report, there has been a 6.8% increase from 2016, and a nearly 18% increase from 2015 in sale of nearly 1.8 billion condoms, 44 million injectable contraceptives, nearly 1.4 million implants, over 17.3 million emergency contraception (EC) pills, and 5.1 million IUDs.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market: Restraints

Use of intrauterine contraceptive devices may lead to heavy menstrual bleeding, resulting into painful cramps. Such side effects are expected to limit growth of the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market.

Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market include, Bayer HealthCare AG, DKT International, Egemen International, Melbea AG, and Medicines360.

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/53

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837