Stun Gun Market Increasing Sales and Current and Future Growth Overview - MARCH, Nova Security, Jiun An Technology.

Stun Guns is a form of self-defense that was first designed for law enforcement officials and police officers. The concept is simple, the officer is standing at some distance from the attacker and in close proximity to an attacker. The officer will simply aim his stun gun at the attacker and in turn, will have enough energy to stop the attack. This method has worked well for law enforcement personnel for years, but it has only recently been approved for non-lethal self-defense. This new policy allows for police departments across the country to carry Stun Guns for their officers. One of the advantages of owning a stun gun is that they are compact and can be carried around easily. This is especially true if one plans on carrying it in a holster of some kind. There is little to no chance of the stun gun, getting lost therefore minimizing the risk of unauthorized use. Another advantage is that these devices are quite effective against larger targets such as an assailant.

Market Dynamics-

Growing incidence of crimes, violence, riots, etc. worldwide leading to an increase in law enforcement budgets is expected to drive growth of the stun gun market during the forecast period. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2019, around 2,109.9 property crimes per 100,000 people were reported in the U.S. Similarly, around 379.4 violent crimes per 100,000 people were reported across the U.S. With growing crime rate incidences, the demand for non-lethal weapons has increased significantly including stun guns, pepper spray, teargas, water cannons, and rubber bullets.

Key Takeaways

The global stun gun market is expected to witness growth, registering a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period, owing to irregular possibilities of civil unrest worldwide.

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global stun gun market during the forecast period, owing to rising utilization of stun guns among common civilians and law enforcement agencies across the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to register lucrative growth, owing to increasing law enforcement budget to combat civil unrest and rising violent crime incidence.

Key players operating in the global stun gun market are Euro Security Products, Shyh Sing Enterprise, MARCH, TASER International, Nova Security, and Jiun An Technology.

