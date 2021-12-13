Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market Will Exhibit an Impressive Expansion by 2028

The report on heavy power surgical tools market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on heavy power surgical tools market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market size. It also analyzes the competitive landscape and the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry. It examines the current and future trends in the industry, along with the drivers and restraints of the global market. It also examines the regional and country-level markets, along with the growth opportunities. The study includes the company profiles, sales and revenue, and SWOT analysis of the major companies operating in this market.

Click Here To Get Sample Copy @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/52

The report covers the global and regional heavy power surgical tools market, including detailed analysis of the competitive landscape. It identifies the key companies operating in the market and evaluates their strategies for growth. The report includes a market-share analysis for each product segment. It also offers valuable insights on the profitability of the major companies. It highlights recent product launches and recent developments to understand the competitive landscape and anticipate future trends. The research study will be invaluable to both existing and new players in the industry.

The global heavy power surgical tools market was valued over US$ 14 Bn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.6% between 2016 and 2025.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global heavy power surgical tools market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in March 2019, Smart Medical Devices, Inc.’s SMARTdrill 6.0, a surgical drill, was listed with the U.S. FDA and was made available in the U.S. for orthopedic surgical applications.

Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market: Drivers

High prevalence of orthopedic diseases is expected to propel growth of the global heavy power surgical tools market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the study, ‘Osteoarthritis year in review 2019: epidemiology and therapy’, published in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage in January 2020, the median proportion of years lived with disability due to musculoskeletal disorders increased from 11.8% in 2000 to 13.5% (9.6–16.6) in 2015.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the global heavy power surgical tools market. For instance, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, geriatric population in the U.S. is expected to reach 77 million by 2035.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global heavy power surgical tools market, owing to increasing number of orthopedic surgeries in the region. For instance, over 6.6 million orthopedic surgeries were conducted in North America, according to American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons.

Christmas Sale Is Live !!!!

Buy Now To Avail Discount From 25-30% Till 31-Dec-2021

Buy This Research Study Report Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/52

Major market players operating in the global heavy power surgical tools market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Portescap released a novel portfolio of standard prototype motors for surgical applications such as powered staplers, large and small bone orthopedic tools, arthroscopic shavers, ENT microdebriders, and high speed neuro drill applications.

Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global heavy power surgical tools market include, Boston Medical, DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Inc., Roche, Stryker Corporation, and Zimmer Biomet.

Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market: Key Developments

Major market players operating in the global heavy power surgical tools market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2019, Portescap launched released three new surgical motors for small bone orthopedic applications.

Global Heavy Power Surgical Tools Market: Segmentation

On the basis of therapeutic application, the global heavy power surgical tools market is segmented into:

Orthopedic Surgeries

Dental Surgeries

ENT Surgeries

Do You Have Specific Requirement? Ask To Our Experts: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/52

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837