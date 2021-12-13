Globitel Announces its Participation in LEAP 2022 in Riyadh Saudi Arabia
EINPresswire.com/ -- Globitel is delighted to announce its participation in LEAP in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from February 1st until February 3rd, 2022. Globitel is excited to introduce its new AI-Powered solutions at a one-of-a-kind event.
The highlight of this event for Globitel’s partners, customers, and new visitors will be AI-powered SpeechLog Retail. This retail quality management solution is equipped with AI technologies for face and mask detection; a game-changer in customer service for modern times. Globitel will also exhibit SpeechLog Analytics, its newly released WFM system, and Globitel Connect; a virtual contact point to serve customers with ease and efficiency.
Nael Halawa, Globitel’s Managing Director in Saudi Arabia;
LEAP 2022 presented an opportunity for us to be right in the action as companies come together to share knowledge on tradition-busting technologies. We have our own interpretation of disruptive technologies in the customer service industry given our decades-long presence in Saudi Arabia. Powered by AI, Globitel’s SpeechLog Retail will be the main event showcasing new methods to enhance quality management at retail shops.
LEAP is the global platform and unique event for future technologies from around the world. It is where progress is accelerating most, and cutting-edge technologies are getting adopted first. Taking place in Riyadh, where Globitel has a well-established and strong presence created a great opportunity for Globitel to share with its customers the vision of leaping into the future.
About Globitel
Established in 1996, Globitel has maintained a commitment to technology innovation by providing advanced software solutions and high-quality products for customers in various industry verticals, including telecom service providers, financial service providers, contact centers, government agencies, educational institutions, and healthcare providers. Globitel has offices in Jordan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq, and is set to expand to Pakistan and Egypt.
Follow Globitel on Facebook (@Globitel.solutions) Twitter (@globitel_int) and LinkedIn (Globitel) and subscribe to YoutTube (Globitel Solutions) for the latest product news.
Nael Halawa
Globitel
nael.halawa@globitel.com