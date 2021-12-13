Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Workable Strategic Report Covered Top Companies- ANSYS, Ceetron, Dassault, ESI, Exa

Computational Fluid Dynamics

The growth in the automotive industry creates worldwide up from 89.7 million in 2015.

North America held the largest market share of the global computational fluid dynamics market in 2016 and is expected to continue its ominance over the forecast period followed by Europe. The high R&D investment in aerospace & defense in the U.S. offers substantial growth opportunity to the CFD market in the region. The U.S. has invested US$ 14.3 billion for R&D in the aerospace & defense industry in 2016. One of the key trends in the Asia Pacific market is the rising use of integrated CFD software that can propel the effectiveness of product development life cycle. Some CFD companies and product lifecycle management have started offering integrated CFD software with some other product lifecycle management tools to enhance the productivity of product development cycle.

Companies Covered as part of this study include:-

ANSYS, Inc., CD-Adapco, Mentor Graphics, Inc., Altair, Applied Math Modeling, Ceetron, Dassault Systèmes, ESI, Exa, FloSolve, Simerics, and Symscap are some of the major companies identified across the value chain of global CFD market.

Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Taxonomy

On the basis of deployment model, the global Computational Fluid Dynamics market is classified into:

Cloud-based model

On-premises model

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Computational Fluid Dynamics market is classified into:

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Electrical and electronics

Industrial machinery

Energy

Others

Table of Contents:-

1. Research Objective and assumption

Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations

2. Market Purview

Report Description

Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

Drivers

Restraints

Market Opportunities

4. Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (Volume and Value) by Type

Global Computational Fluid Dynamics (Volume and Value) by Regions

5. Competitive Landscape

6. Market Size and Future Potential, By Industry Components

7. Production Market Analysis

8. Global Computational Fluid Dynamics Market Analysis, By Industry Components

9. Market Share Analysis, By Region

10. Research Methodology

Continued...

