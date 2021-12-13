Conductive Carbon Black market Size Expected to Reach CAGR of 5.42% till 2026|AkzoNobel N.V., Orion Engineered Carbons,

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon black is a pure form of carbon that is used in a variety of applications around the world. It is primarily utilised as a reinforcing agent in the manufacturing of rubber. Carbon black is also utilised for electrical conductivity in plastics, paints and varnishes, pigments, and printing inks.

Coherent Market Insights have included a latest addition of global market research report titled Conductive Carbon Black Market to its expansive repository. The report studies primary and secondary research in order to analyze the data effectively. The market study further also draws attention to crucial industry factors such as global clients, potential customers, and sellers, which instigates positive company growth. In order to gauge turning point of the businesses, significant market key players are also enlisted in order to deliver readers with in-depth analysis about industry strategies.

Top Key Players in Conductive Carbon Black market: AkzoNobel N.V., Orion Engineered Carbons, Cabot Corporation, Denka Company Limited, Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd, and Phillips Carbon Black Limited

Drivers

The market is predicted to develop due to rising demand for consumer gadgets that use conductive carbon black to improve electrical conductivity. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian appliance and consumer electronics market was valued at US$ 31.48 billion in 2017 and is predicted to grow at a 9 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to US$ 48.37 billion by 2022.

Market Restraints

Toxicity associated with conductive carbon blacks, which may have carcinogenic qualities, is projected to stymie market expansion over the projection period. The respiratory tract is irritated by prolonged exposure to conductive black carbon. As a result, adverse consequences associated with conductive carbon black exposure are expected to limit market growth over the projection period.

Regional Analysis:

Besides segmental breakdown, the report is highly structured into region wise study. The regional analysis comprehensively done by the researchers highlights key regions and their dominating countries accounting for substantial revenue share in the Conductive Carbon Black market. The study helps understanding how the market will fare in the respective region, while also mentioning the emerging regions growing with a significant CAGR. The following are the regions covered in this report.

