Analgesics Market Growth Prospects 2021, Restraints, Trends Analysis and Forecast 2028i

The oral analgesics segment held about half of the market share in 2021, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Analgesics Market by Type (Non-opioids, Opioids) and Route of Administration (Oral, Intravenous, Rectal, Transdermal, Topical) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Frequent pain and aches experienced by the ageing population, increasing incidences of cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, & arthritis, and rising investments in R&D by the public & private sectors, with key focus on the classes of compounds to formulate new therapeutics, are the major factors boosting the market growth. However, factors such as uncontrolled prescriptions of opioids and drug abuse, leading to approximately 28,000 deaths in the U.S. every year, and insufficient regulatory guidelines, especially against opioid analgesics, are likely to impede the market growth. Furthermore, the increase in popularity of personalized medicine is expected to provide numerous growth opportunities for the analgesics market in the near future.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key companies profiled in the report are Bayer AG, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Reckitt Benckiser (RB), Endo Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly and Company, and Sanofi S.A.

