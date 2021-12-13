Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.0% by 2028

Gel Permeation Chromatography (GPC) Market

Gel permeation chromatography is size exclusion technique used in separation and characterization of polymers.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview

Gel permeation chromatography is size exclusion technique used in separation and characterization of polymers. It is an exclusive technique to perform polymer characterization as to evaluate molecular weight distribution of an analyte. Profiling of the polymer is essential as it impacts various physical properties such elasticity, brittleness, toughness in its use. The primary ideal behind gel permeation chromatography system is that different components have different affinity towards stationary phase. For instance, smaller components get stuck in the pores of the packing materials and thus, they exhibit higher retention time. On the contrary, larger component in analyte goes pass stationary phase without exhibiting significant affinity and thus, lower retention time. On the basis of this data, processing unit exhibit changing peaks on display according to which cauterization and separation of the analyte can be done. Gel permeation chromatography system consists of various component such as pump system, injector system, columns, detectors, and data proceeding systems.

The global gel permeation chromatography system was valued at US$ 929.2 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period (2017–2025).

Market Drivers

Ongoing research and development activities in the field of chronic diseases is expected to drive growth of the global gel permeation chromatography market during the forecast period.

Key biotech companies are focused on research and development activities, in order to innovate novel therapies for chronic diseases such as cancer. These are protein (Natural Polymer) based therapies such as CAR-T cell therapy, antibody-drug conjugates, and immune check point inhibitors. According to report in 2017 by International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, research based pharmaceutical and biotech companies annually invest around US$ 149 billion on research and development. Over 7,000 molecule are under investigation, out of which around 2,000 candidate are for cancer. Hence, separation and characterization of new chemical entity that are polymer-based can be made efficiently with gel permeation chromatography. Moreover, majority of these drugs are under-investigation for pre-clinical study, which include research of structure and component of new chemical entity that requires GPC system.

Market Restraints

High cost associated with gel permeation chromatography system that limits the use of instrument in academic institutes is expected to restrain growth of the global gel permeation chromatography market during the forecast period. Other analytical instruments are such as LC-MS are more widely used, due to large number application, which is expected to hinder growth of gel permeation chromatography market.

Market Trends

Frequent regulatory approvals for the use of novel excipients is one of the emerging trends in the market.

Key companies in the market are extensively using polymers as excipients such as coating agents, binder, diluent, viscosity agent, suspending agent, and disintegrant to produce different form of dosage form. Furthermore, natural polymers are being increasingly used instead of synthetic due to low cost, inertness, and higher acceptability among consumers. Various recently launched natural polymers from different manufacturers are Solutol HS 15, Soluplus, Kollicoat Smartseal 30 D, Polyplasdone Ultra, and Prosolv ODT. However, before using polymers in formulation, end user (pharmaceutical and biotech companies) has to be confident about quality of polymers used as excipients. USFDA demands Quality by Design in manufacturing the formulations (non-adherence otherwise leads to product recalls). Therefore companies have to characterize these polymers for quality parameters. This needs efficient GPC systems. Moreover, companies have to adhere to ICH guideline (M4Q), which requires novel excipients to characterize their functionality and physicochemistry.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global gel permeation chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Malvern Panalytical, Shimadzu Corporation, and Polymer Char.

