Libertarian Party of New York Calls For Nullification Of and Non-Compliance With Latest Statewide Mask Mandate

Anti-vaccine mandate protester is holding a sign with message "Stop your force". Image Source: Wikimedia Commons Kathy Hochul, 57th Governor of New York. Source: Wikimedia Commons LPNY Logo

LPNY calls for all county sheriffs and district attorneys to forego the implementation of Governor Hochul's mask mandate.

The LPNY calls upon all businesses to ignore the Governor’s edict and make decisions that are right for them.” — Cody Anderson