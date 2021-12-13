Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal of Resilience Leadership Institute to be Featured on Close Up Radio

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We all will face challenge, change and complexity. When we struggle, we believe it is because we lack resilience, but it’s through our challenges that we gain resilience.

Dr. Taryn Marie Stejskal is the #1 international expert on resilience in both leadership and life.

Dr. Taryn Marie first became interested in resilience over a decade and half ago when she was completing her pre- and post-doctoral fellowship in neuropsychology, and she wanted to understand why some of her patients with neurological injury, brain injury and spinal cord injury recovered more of their faculties than other patients during their rehabilitation. Today, she applies her research on resilience more broadly, and she serves as an executive coach, keynote speaker, and the founder and Chief Resilience Officer of the Resilience Leadership Institute (RLI).

“My life mission is to help you access resilience in a practical way so you can approach any challenge and allow it to enhance you,” says Dr. Stejskal. “People often think that you need to be “born resilient”, when in fact, people are made resilient. This means you are not defined by your past circumstances and that you were made for even more!”

Resilience Leadership Institute (RLI) is based on more than a decade and a half of Dr. Taryn Marie’s original research focused on how people effectively address challenge, change, and complexity.

“Resilience Leadership is about supporting people in recognizing their worth and value, believing in themselves, appreciating their inherent strengths, recognizing their skills and talents, and being more resilient in order to reach their full potential,” says Dr. Taryn Marie. “When we are operating from a place of full potential, we have the greatest capacity to positively impact our world.”

Dr. Taryn Marie says she has always been fascinated by people, specifically by what allows people to be at their very best. In her quest to understand our potential, she found the power of resilience.

“The key to resilience is to recognize that we have choice,” says Dr. Taryn Marie. “We have a choice about how we react. When we know we have choice, we can choose what’s going to benefit us and our families and our team members.”

Prior to launching Resilience Leadership Institute, Dr. Taryn Marie headed Executive Leadership Development and Talent Strategy at Nike and Global Leadership Development at Cigna.

Dr. Taryn Marie is the author of Flourish or Fold: The Five Practices of Particularly Resilient People, based on a decade and a half of her original research. According to Dr. Taryn Marie, these five practices, the behaviors anyone can learn to create a more positive and productive outcome when facing challenge, include Vulnerability, Productive Perseverance, Connection, Gratitude and Generosity, Possibility.

“The first practice of particularly resilient people is vulnerability,” says Dr. Taryn Marie. “Vulnerability is the lighthouse, the foundation for resilience. We can't be an authentic or empathetic leader without first practicing vulnerability.”

Of course, vulnerability without a purpose is too much information. Dr. Taryn Marie encourages the expression of vulnerability to be in service of something larger – deepening relationships, developing trust on teams, or allowing ourselves to be seen and known to a greater degree.

