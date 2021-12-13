Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2028

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) Systems Market

A computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems or also referred to computerized provider order entry is a healthcare information system

A computerized physician order entry (CPOE) systems or also referred to computerized provider order entry is a healthcare information system that digitally captures and stores a physician’s instructions and aids in improving efficiency of patient-care management. The CPOE systems ensures adequate collection and transfer of the patient’s data among clinics, laboratories, pharmacies, etc. Physicians and pharmacists can view patient status, enter orders, document their details, and share information in an easy-to-use patient record. Computerized physician order entry system has a number of advantages such as reduction in length of stay, non-repetition of tests, reduced turnaround time for laboratory tests, and enhanced cost savings. Moreover, CPOE is also highly beneficial as it integrates clinical decision support system (CDSS) and electronic health record (EHR) system, ensuring the utmost cost-effectiveness.

Computerized Physician Order Entry Systems Market Taxonomy

The computerized physician order entry systems market can be segmented on the basis of type of system, mode of delivery, component and end users as follows:

Type of System

Integrated

Standalone

Mode of Delivery

Cloud

On-premise

Web-based

Component

Software

Hardware

Services

End User

Hospitals

Clinics and nursing homes

Home health agencies

Market Drivers

Increasing digitalization of the healthcare sector is expected to drive growth of the global computerized physician order entry systems market during the forecast period.

The CPOE system massively helps in minimizing prescription and dispensing errors, reducing costs, enhancing patient care, and improving workflow automation. According a study published in Applied Clinical Informatics in 2014 stated that increase in use of CPOE led to 63% drop in length of hospital stay. According to a study by the Agency for Healthcare research and Quality, by the end of 2015, around 84% of the federal acute care hospitals had implemented CPOE systems. In outpatient settings, around 50% of them had installed by the end of 2014.

However, according to EHR Intelligence, CPOE systems failed to flag-off 39% of potentially harmful orders. A number of companies offer novel software and systems for the monitoring and controlling of health information.

Regional Insights

Among regions, North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global computerized physician order entry systems market during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing demand for paperless environment to reduce human error. Furthermore, growing government focus on automating healthcare facilities are expected to boost the regional market growth in the near future.

Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to witness strong growth, owing to increasing demand for CPOE systems with focus on reducing costs and medication errors. Moreover, better storage and management of patient’s information record and increasing need to minimize records retention costs is also projected to propel growth of the computerized physician order entry systems market in the near future. On the other hand, lack of professionally trained workforce and major capital investment involved in installation of the system is hindering demand for computerized physician order entry systems in the emerging economies.

Competitive Section

Key companies involved in the global computerized physician order entry systems market are Cerner Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Athenahealth, Inc., GE Healthcare, Epic Systems Corporation, and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are involved in various business strategies such as partnership and collaboration. In April 2019, GE Healthcare entered into partnership with a technology service company Nasscom to encourage startups eco-system to work on digital healthcare solutions in India. This partnership will provide low-cost medical devices along with tech-enabled diagnostics.

Key players are involved in various business strategies such as collaboration and partnership to gain competitive edge in the market. In August 2019, Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company entered into partnership with LifeCenters to provide primary care, fitness programs, and pharmacy to geriatric population living in the U.S.

Major players in the market are involved in various strategies such as product development to gain competitive edge in the market. In August 2019, Cerner Corporation, a global health platform and innovation company announced the development of Cerner Learning Health Network, which will assist clinicians more easily and effectively to gain health insights and guide care.

