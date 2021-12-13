Automotive Sensors Market Booming Worldwide with Latest Trend and Future Scope by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Sensors Market Trends – Growing demand for autonomous vehicle, APAC is expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Automotive Sensors Market is projected to reach USD 48.29 billion in 2027. The continual development in automotive electronics sensors application and technology, the rising concern for safety, increasing demand of automation in automobiles, demand of concept cars from high-income consumers and increasing use of sensors in hybrid semi hybrid and electric cars are boosting the demand of automotive sensors market.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

To get a sample copy of the Global Automotive Sensors Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/96

Usage of sensors have been enormous in automotive. Sensors are being used in almost all parts of the vehicle like chassis, engines, clutch, brakes, transmission, control, and safety. Automotive sensors are majorly used in powertrains to monitor speed, position, pressure, gas, and temperature inside the engine. These sensors are required for safe and efficient operations of powertrains. Emission regulations and stringent fuel-efficiency norms formulated by several governments of different countries are propelling the growth of the market in this segment.

Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Automotive Sensors market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe. The report also includes a list of the leading players in the market and expounds on their action plans for drawing higher revenues.

Robert Bosch, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Sensata Technologies, Allegro Microsystems, Analog Devices, Elmos Semiconductor, and CTS Corporation, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

LiDAR sensor is the most important sensor for an autonomous automotive vehicle. Self-driving or autonomous vehicles being tested by companies such as Uber, Alphabet, Toyota, and others rely heavily on these types of sensors to locate themselves on the detailed maps they need to get around and to identify things like other vehicles and pedestrians.

The chassis application segment will also show steady growth in this market over the forecast period. The growth is majorly attributed to the chassis sensor capability to provide safety to the passenger and driver, which controls and handles a vehicle with stability

By the vehicle type, the passenger car segment is expected to retain its pole position in the automotive sensors market owing to the rising demand for safe and high-performance vehicles in the emerging countries.

It has been observed that these industry players deploy a wide array of business growth strategies, which enable them to account for significant shares of the global market. This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position.

To get a discount on the Global Automotive Sensors Market report, visit: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/96

China is the key country and holds a significant share for the automotive sensors market in the APAC region. Other countries like South Korea, Japan, and India have also experienced a surge in the installation of automotive sensors.

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Automotive Sensors market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Automotive Sensors Market on the basis of Type, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Applications, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Temperature

Thermocouple

Thermistor

MEMS

Resistance temperature detector

IC temperature sensor

Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Passenger Vehicle

Mid-sized car

Sedan

Minivan

Convertible

Crossover

Hatchback

Propulsion Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Electric Vehicles

Battery Electric Vehicle

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Gasoline Powered

Applications Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Powertrain

Chassis

Exhaust

Safety & Control

Body Electronics

A detailed study of the company profiles of these market players is an additional aspect of the global Automotive Sensors market report that helps readers gain meaningful insights into the emerging growth prospects of this particular business sphere.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-sensors-market

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know, and we will offer you a report well-suited to your requirements.

Related Reports By Emergen Research

Solid Waste Management Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/solid-waste-management-market

Wind Energy Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

Sports Guns Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

Microgrid Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/wind-energy-market

Arms Ammunition Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/arms-ammunition-market

Small Arms Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/small-arms-market

Power to Gas Market @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/power-to-gas-market

About Us

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.