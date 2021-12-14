Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,039 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: All stakeholders pulling their weight to ensure a sustainable future

How data, technology and international reporting standards are enabling an ESG-driven economy

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Reporter’s ESG Special Report published with the Economist gives an overview of how sustainability standards bodies, investment management companies, technology and data services providers collaborate to make the global economy sustainable. While sustainability disclosure and the ESG indexing is gaining momentum, there is still some way to go until they become the norm. To advance the creation of sustainability reporting standards for financial markets, IFRS, the foundation that undertook to establish international accounting standards twenty years ago has announced the formation of the International Sustainability Standards Board entrusted with the task of developing a comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures for the financial markets.

Business, however, is not ready yet to meet the new sustainability standards that are taking shape. What it needs is solutions for both improving their own and their customers’ sustainability performance to remain competitive on a more climate-aware market, as well as for making quantifying and reporting their climate-related risks easier.

Inarguably, capital markets are key players in the shift towards net zero. By offering sustainable financial instruments on the most accessible investment markets such as ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), they are well-placed to turn the tide on investors’ preferences. Environmentally sustainable portfolios will increasingly reduce exposure not only to CO2 emitters but also businesses whose activity has a negative impact on biodiversity, land use, the marine environment or food safety.

Contributors featuring in Business Reporter’s ESG Special Report include Flood Re, Hoare Lea, the Green Climate Fund, BlackRock, Moody’s, NatWest, TalkTalk, CGI, FactSet and the ICGN. You can also read a piece by COP25 UN champions
Gonzalo Muñoz (TriCiclos) and Nigel Topping (creator and advocate of Science Based Targets).

To read the digital version of the BR print issue, click here.

•• About Business Reporter ••

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

Business Reporter
Press
+44 20 8349 4363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: All stakeholders pulling their weight to ensure a sustainable future

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Science, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.