Business Reporter: All stakeholders pulling their weight to ensure a sustainable future
How data, technology and international reporting standards are enabling an ESG-driven economyLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business Reporter’s ESG Special Report published with the Economist gives an overview of how sustainability standards bodies, investment management companies, technology and data services providers collaborate to make the global economy sustainable. While sustainability disclosure and the ESG indexing is gaining momentum, there is still some way to go until they become the norm. To advance the creation of sustainability reporting standards for financial markets, IFRS, the foundation that undertook to establish international accounting standards twenty years ago has announced the formation of the International Sustainability Standards Board entrusted with the task of developing a comprehensive global baseline of sustainability disclosures for the financial markets.
Business, however, is not ready yet to meet the new sustainability standards that are taking shape. What it needs is solutions for both improving their own and their customers’ sustainability performance to remain competitive on a more climate-aware market, as well as for making quantifying and reporting their climate-related risks easier.
Inarguably, capital markets are key players in the shift towards net zero. By offering sustainable financial instruments on the most accessible investment markets such as ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), they are well-placed to turn the tide on investors’ preferences. Environmentally sustainable portfolios will increasingly reduce exposure not only to CO2 emitters but also businesses whose activity has a negative impact on biodiversity, land use, the marine environment or food safety.
Contributors featuring in Business Reporter’s ESG Special Report include Flood Re, Hoare Lea, the Green Climate Fund, BlackRock, Moody’s, NatWest, TalkTalk, CGI, FactSet and the ICGN. You can also read a piece by COP25 UN champions
Gonzalo Muñoz (TriCiclos) and Nigel Topping (creator and advocate of Science Based Targets).
To read the digital version of the BR print issue, click here.
