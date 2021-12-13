Ransomware Protection Market Future Opportunities and Competitor Growth- Microsoft, Symantec, McAfee, Cisco

Ransomware Protection

Ransomware protection refers to security against malicious crypto virology software that prevents users from accessing their data

Ransomware Protection Market will Adoption of advanced solutions such as cloud operated robotic systems in manufacturing industries, autonomous and connected automotive infrastructure, smart cities and smart healthcare infrastructures are among the major developments that will depend on internet connectivity and data communication. Security threats from any form of malware can lead to substantial obstruction in the operation of these systems. Requirement to address these issues and thwart any threats from ransomware attacks will provide strong growth prospects to the ransomware protection market players.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Microsoft Corporation, Sophos Ltd., Trend Micro Incorporated, Symantec Corporation, Kaspersky Lab, Malwarebytes Corp, McAfee Inc., Avast Software, Cisco System Inc., and Webroot Inc.

Global Ransomware Protection Market: Key Developments

In February 2019, Acronis International GmbH, global technology company, has released a free, standalone version of its “Acronis Ransomware Protection” with AI-based Active Protection technique. It can be used alongside existing backup and antivirus products on Windows systems.

In August 2018, BlackBerry Limited, Canadian multinational company, announced a launch of its next-generation “BlackBerry Workspaces” content collaboration platform, which is featured with a new ransomware recovery capability that allows organizations to quickly recover from cyberattacks.

In September 2017, BackupAssist, a leading provider of automated Windows server backup and recovery software for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), announced a launch of its “CryptoSafeGuard”, Ransomware Protection the for Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMBs).

