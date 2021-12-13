Automotive Composites Market Size, Growth, Sales Revenue, Opportunity, and Industry Expansion Strategies to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Composites Market Size – USD 5.33 Billion in 2020, Market Trends – Rising usage of natural fibers in automotive applications

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive composites market size reached USD 5.33 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 11.2%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Need for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to comply with increasingly stringent government regulations as well as rising demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) are some key factors driving global automotive composites market revenue growth. Increased usage of natural fibers in automotive applications, which are both cost-effective and environmentally beneficial, is expected to support revenue growth of the market going ahead. The cost per kilo of weight saved in vehicle weight reduction techniques would be higher with EVs.

The report has been specially curated to offer a deep understanding of the competitive terrain of the global market, highlighting the leading market rivals, their market positions, product portfolios, gross revenue shares, profit margins, pricing analysis, sales network & distribution channels, and financial standing.

A lighter vehicle body enables battery reduction while maintaining range in electric vehicles. Lowering the weight of vehicle body and battery pack has a compounding impact on overall vehicle weight reduction by allowing other components including the brake system and driving trains to be downsized. At the same powertrain power and torque levels, reduced weight lowers emissions and enhances performance of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicles.

Alongside describing the vast competitive landscape of the Automotive Composites market, the report estimates the CAGR for the market during the projected timeframe. The report also includes a list of the leading players in the market and expounds on their action plans for drawing higher revenues.

Some major companies in the market report include SGL Carbon SE, Toray Industries, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, Hexcel Corporation, UFP Technologies, Inc., Solvay S.A., Hexion Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Gurit Holding

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Natural fibers segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period because of its environmentally beneficial features. Natural materials including fruits, stalks, and leaves are used to produce these composites. Flax, hemp, kenaf, and jute are examples of natural fibers utilized in composites that are used in the production of automotive components.

Resin Transfer Molding (RTM) segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. RTM is a production method for components made from fiber plastic composites. It involves pouring a reaction resin onto the dry, semi-finished fiber parts, and these parts are consequently immersed by applying pressure within a closed vessel. The method reduces material waste and overall component cycle times by approximately five minutes on average.

In February 2021, Teijin Ltd. announced installation of composite compression molding line at its Benet Automotive s.r.o. automotive composites business. Teijin made the investment to address rising demand for its composite parts from European automakers.

It has been observed that these industry players deploy a wide array of business growth strategies, which enable them to account for significant shares of the global market. This section of the report lays profound emphasis on the fundamental strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, collaborations, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and technological upgradation, taken by these companies in a bid to reach a valuable market position.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for a larger revenue share than other regional markets over the forecast period due to presence of a large number of major market players such as Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Teijin Limited, and Toray Industries, Inc. among others in countries in the region.

Regional Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The Automotive Composites market intelligence report exhaustively examines the market value, share, demand, growth prospects, latest and historical trends, manufacturers, gross revenue collection, competitive terrain, market growth forecast, available products, and end-use applications.

Emergen Research has segmented the global automotive composites on the basis of fiber type, product, resin type, manufacturing process, application, and region:

Fiber Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic (GFRP)

Natural Fiber (NF)

Product Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Metal Matrix Composites

Polymer Matrix Composites

Ceramic Matrix Composites

Resin Type Outlook (Volume Tons, Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

A detailed study of the company profiles of these market players is an additional aspect of the global Automotive Composites market report that helps readers gain meaningful insights into the emerging growth prospects of this particular business sphere.

