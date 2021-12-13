MRI System Market are also anticipated to record steady sales growth

The growth of the global MRI market is propelled by increase in the prevalence of chronic disorders

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "MRI System Market by Architecture Type (Open MRI and Close MRI), by Field Strength (High field system, Medium field system and Low Field System), - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

MRI is the most preferred imaging modality due to its numerous advantages over other modalities in terms of image quality as well as the ability to capture the images through soft tissues. The rise in diseases such as brain tumors, breast cancers, prostate cancers, scoliosis, and sclerosis enhances the demand for MRI, which majorly drive the MRI market. However, development in technology such as superconducting (SC) magnets, open architecture, high-field MRI, and software applications are the other drivers of this market. However, decline in restitution rates for MRI procedures and scarcity of helium gas deposits obstructing the growth of this market, which restraints the market growth. The novel MRI systems are expected to detect the early molecular and cellular changes in Alzheimer disease and for other diseases, will provide scope in the market.

For Right Perspective and Competitive Insights, Get Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1048

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The key players in the MRI system market have focused to expand their business operations in the emerging economies by adopting strategies, such as new product launch and geographical expansion. The major market players profiled in the report include GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Phillips Healthcare, Siemens Healthcare, and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.

Key findings of the study:

In 2015, close MRI dominated the MRI system market. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period.

LAMEA is expected grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.39%.

North America contributed the largest share in the global MRI system market in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.05% from 2021 to 2028.

High field segment by type held the largest market share in 2021, accounted for $2,161 million.

By type, high field segment for MRI system market is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.19% during the analysis period.

In Europe, low field segment is expected to grow at the CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1048

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS?

Q1. What is the market value of MRI System Market report in forecast period?

Q2. What would be forecast period in the market report?

Q3. What is the market value of MRI System Market in 2020?

Q4. Which is base year calculated in the MRI System Market report?

Q5. Does the Lab-on-Chip Market company is profiled in the report?

Q6. Which are the top companies hold the market share in MRI System Market?

Q7. Does the MRI System Market report provides Value Chain Analysis?

Q8. What are the key trends in the MRI System Market report?

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Request for 14 days free trial: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

“We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.”

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Cryosurgery Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Gauze Swabs Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.