Companion Diagnostic Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies Inc

Market Overview

Companion diagnostic is a medical device, with extensive applications as in-vitro diagnostic device and used in providing critical information regarding drug or therapeutic product such as whether or not drug is safe and effective for particular treatment in patients. It is also important to identify whether or not patients are likely to have benefits from the prescribed drug. Companion diagnostics are typically used for treatment of lung cancer, breast cancer, gastric cancer, and neurological diseases. Furthermore, they are also used for diagnostic procedures such in situ hybridization, polymerase chain reactions, next-generation sequencing, multiplex assay, immunohistochemistry, and cellular imaging technologies.

The global companion diagnostic market value is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,481.2 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 19.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global companion diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Agilent Technologies, Inc., QIAGEN N.V, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Almac Group, Danaher Corporation, Illumina, Inc., bioMérieux SA, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Abnova Corporation, Guardant Health, Inc., Icon Plc, and Biogenex Laboratories, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as lung cancer and non-small cell lung cancer has increased the demand for companion diagnostic testing, which in turn, is expected to propel the global companion diagnostic market growth over the forecast period. According to the US National Library of Medicine report in 2018, the U.S. estimated around 121,680 cases of lung cancer in men and 234,030 cases in females. Moreover, according to the same source, in 2018, lung carcinoma, prostate cancer, and breast cancer were the most diagnosed cancers in the U.S.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

There is a bidirectional relationship between COVID-19 and companion diagnostic market. For instance in April 2020, according to Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic company announced results of impact of COVID on the cancer testing and diagnosis in the U.S. from their own COVID-19 oncology tracker. According to Diaceutics COVID-19 tracker, there is approximately 31% drop in companion diagnostic procedures.

Among regions, North America market is expected to grow, as key companies are focusing on product launches to expand the number of testing facilities and development in diagnostic procedures. For instance, in 2018, Roche Molecular Systems, Inc. received an approval for cobas EFGR mutation test v2, a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used in diagnosis of mutation in epidermal growth factor receptor gene in non-small cell lung cancer.

Regional Insights

Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global companion diagnostics market, owing key companies adopting inorganic growth strategies such mergers and acquisitions to develop diagnostic procedures. For Instance, in 2019, Myriad Genetics, Inc., a leading company in personalized medicines, announced its merger with AstraZeneca and Merck. The merger will lead to use of BRACAnalysis CDx to identify BRCA mutations in men suffering from metastatic castrate resistant cancer.

