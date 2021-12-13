Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Future Business Opportunities 2021-2028 | Philips, iPatientCare, MobileSmith,

Patient Centric Healthcare App

Patient Centric Healthcare App Market

Growing health awareness among consumers combined with increasing prevalence of various diseases is leading to increased consumer interest towards methods to monitor and maintain good health. Furthermore, growing prevalence of diabetes and obesity as well as high cholesterol levels has compelled people to adopt various health monitoring apps.

Patient centric healthcare apps allow users to stay updated about medication times, calories consumed, dehydration level in the body, and more. According to the statistic shared by Apple Inc., on an average, an iPhone user unlocks his phone 80 times a day, while statistics released by Pew Research stated that around 46% of people surveyed in the U.S. claimed that they simply could not live without their phones. This creates a large target population for developers of health apps Increasing trend towards usage of healthcare IT systems to offer access to patients data to practitioners sitting anywhere in world and routine checkup of lab reports, easy access to radiology and pathology reports from mobile devices is expected to boost growth of patient centric healthcare app market.

Increasing cases of complications due to non-adherence to doctor’s recommendations and not undergoing routine check-up has led to demand for companion apps that help users to actively monitor their health. The global healthcare sector has been witnessing an emerging trend of patient-centric approach with clinical trials focusing on personalized medicines. This is expected to further create lucrative opportunities to patient centric healthcare applications providers for diagnostic purpose. Increasing government initiatives to digitalize healthcare system in their respective countries as part of overhauling and strengthening the healthcare infrastructure is acting as a value-driver to patient centric healthcare app.

Dubai Health Authority (DHA) launched patient centric app Sehhaty as part of its smart city program. Developed regions such as North America and Europe are expected to contribute major share to the market due to higher acceptance of advanced technologies, complemented by robust healthcare infrastructure and high discretionary income in these regions.

Global Patient Centric Healthcare App Market Taxonomy

The global patient centric healthcare app market is classified on the basis of following segments:

Category Type:

Wellness Management

Fitness

Lifestyle and stress

Diet and Nutrition

Disease and Treatment Management

Healthcare Providers/Insurance

Medication Reminders and Information

Women’s Health and Pregnancy

Disease specific

Others

Technology Type:

Internet-based Technology

Mobile Devices

Home Telehealth

Operating System:

iOS

Androids

Windows

End Users:

Personal Usage

Hospital

Clinics

Others

Market Drivers

Growing focus on companies to launch patient-centric novel apps that can sync with various health monitoring devices is expected to propel the global patient centric healthcare app market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in July 2014, iPatientCare, Inc., one of the pioneer in mhealth and cloud based ambulatory HER launched its new patient centric app for iphone and ipad. It enables patient and physicians to remain updated regarding patient’s heath. Moreover, in September 2016, IBA and Philip launched its new patient centric solution for IBA’s proton therapy system for treatment of cancer. In 2015, Health Fabric, launched its product health fabric store where clinicians and commissioners create, share and recommend care plans to their patients.

Moreover, subscription-based services and in-app purchases revenue model is expected to boost the market growth in the near future. The global patient centric healthcare app market is highly fragmented with presence of both international and regional players.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global patient centric healthcare app market are Philips, iPatientCare, MobileSmith, Klick Health, and Health Fabric.

Key Developments

Technological developments and product launches by market players is expected to drive demand for patient centric healthcare applications. In July 2019, Careology, a firm that uses intelligent technology to monitor health through a range of popular health-tracking devices, announced its plans to launch an AI-enabled, wearable app for patients diagnosed with cancer.

In June 2019, Innomar Strategies, a Canadia-focused subsidiary of AmerisourceBergen, launched a mobile app called Chronically Simple, that lets individuals with chronic conditions store and manage diagnostic images, test results, and health records online.

MHealth (mobile health) companies are focused on strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations to increase their market position and expand their product portfolio. In March 2019, Netmeds, an India-based mhealth firm that lets customers order prescription or over-the-counter medicines online, announced that it is acquiring a health-technology start-up, KiViHealth. The acquisition will allow Netmeds to utilize the KiViHealth platform which allows doctors to generate digital prescriptions.

