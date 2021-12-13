Liquid Chocolates market is Projected To Grow 5.42% Cagr By 2026 | Nestle S.A., The Hershey Company

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid chocolate is frequently used to top a variety of pastries or to lend a characteristic sweet flavour to milk beverages. Phytochemicals, which are antioxidants, are found in cocoa. Chocolates are classified as dark, milk, or white based on the amount of cacao in them.

Top Key Players in Liquid Chocolates market: Nestle S.A., The Hershey Company, The J.M. Smucker Company, Monin, R. Torre & Company, Amoretti, Ghirardelli Chocolate Company, Walden Farms, AH!LASKA, Olam International, CEMOI, Baronie Group, Blommer Chocolate Company, NATRA, and Barry Callebaut among others

Market Outlook:

In 2018, the food category dominated the market, and it is likely to continue to do so over the forecast period. Chocolate syrups are commonly used to embellish and flavour a wide range of baking and confectionary products.

In 2018, Europe had the greatest market share of the worldwide liquid chocolates market. Chocolate events and festivals are becoming increasingly popular in Europe. For example, Eurochocolate, the ultimate chocolate event held in the Umbrian town of Perugia in central Italy, is Europe's largest chocolate festival, attracting about 900,000 visitors each year. As a result of the growing number of chocolate festivals in Europe, demand for liquid chocolates is likely to rise over the forecast period.

