Non-invasive Pain Management Devices Market Huge Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | ActivLife Technologies Pty Ltd,

Overview

Non-invasive pain management is a medical procedure utilized to alleviate the pain caused by an injury and illness. Growing cases of cancer combined with increasing number of trauma cases is leading to high demand for pain management solutions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2014, trauma accounts for 41 million visits to the emergency ward each year in the U.S. Pain management is broadly classified as non-invasive non-drug pain management, non-invasive pharmacologic pain management, and invasive pain management.

Noninvasive non-drug pain management process includes specific exercise, manual techniques involving force techniques to the affected area, behavioral modification including cognitive therapy, superficial heating and cooling of skin, and use of electrotherapy devices. The advantage of non-invasive pain management is that it considers the body holistically, focuses on long-term solutions to cure the root causes and tries to foster the self-healing process of body.

Global Non-invasive pain management devices Market Taxonomy

The global non-invasive pain management devices market is classified on the basis of following segments.

Product Type:

Electrical Stimulation Devices

Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Devices

Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation (NMES/EMS) Devices

Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (TNS)

Transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS)

Combination Devices

Others

Application Type:

Neuropathic Pain

Cancer Pain

Facial & Migraine Pain

Musculoskeletal Pain

Trauma

End Users:

Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Long-term care Centers

Others

Market Drivers

Proactive government initiatives are expected to propel the global non-invasive pain management devices market growth over the forecast period.

Developed countries such as the U.S., Germany, and the U.K. have witnessed high adoption of non-invasive pain management devices due to the presence of robust healthcare facilities. According to the American academy of pain medicine, every year over 100 million people suffer from chronic pain, 25.8 million from diabetes, 16.3 million from coronary heart disease, and 11.9 million from cancer in the U.S. Furthermore, increasing geriatric population combined with rising prevalence of spinal cord injuries and multiple sclerosis and trauma cases are expected to drive growth of the global non-invasive pain management devices market during the forecast period.

Rising funding initiatives by government and non-governmental organizations such as National Institute of Health (NIH) and Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies (BRAIN) are focused on understanding human brain in a better way.

Moreover, increasing emphasis on drug-free treatment options are expected to boost the market growth in the near future. Key companies in the market are focused on launching new devices with advanced features, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. In July 2016, Bayer launched Aleve Direct Therapy TENS Device—a safe, drug free and pain relief device meant for professional use. The device is used to provide temporary relief from pain associated with sore and aching muscles. The non-invasive pain management devices market is projected to witness robust growth due to increasing chronic pain cases as projected by the WHO in 2015, that around 20% of the adult population in Europe suffered from chronic pain and around 16% population of the U.S. suffered from chronic and severe pain. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives such as that by Australian government in 2005, after approval of the multidisciplinary faculty of pain medicine to achieve better pain management facilities in the country for patients suffering from cancer is expected to fuel growth of the global non-invasive pain management market.

Opportunity

The global non-passive pain management devices market is highly fragmented due to the presence of international as well as regional players. Companies are inclined towards introducing new user-friendly applications to diagnose various symptoms of chronic pain. For example, Pfizer Inc. is focusing on efforts to build a mobile application to detect chronic pain and is expected to launch the version in 2017.

Competitive Section

Major players operating in the global non-invasive pain management devices market are Iskra Medical d.o.o, ActivLife Technologies Pty Ltd, Chattanooga International, Zynex Medical, I-Tech Medical Division, and MediHighTec.

Key Developments

Increasing number of product approvals for non-invasive pain management devices is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared Xavant Technology’s noninvasive neuromodulation device called Stimpod NMS460, which is designed to provide relief from chronic intractable pain.

Moreover, continuous research and analysis of non-invasive pain treatment devices is expected to generate considerable demand and adoption of these devices. In April 2019, researchers from the University of Rome Tor Vergata, Rome, Italy reviewed the efficacy of the Scrambler therapy (ST), which is an electro-analgesia therapy for noninvasive treatment of chronic neuropathic and cancer pain. The review was aimed at clarifying the underlying mechanisms of the therapy, and create awareness regarding its appropriate usage to increase its effectiveness.

