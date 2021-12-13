Traffic Road Marking Coatings Market Analysis, Region & Country Revenue Share, & Forecast Till 2027

Reports And Data

The increasing need for road safety and maintenance and rising road infrastructure spending are driving the need for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market is forecast to reach USD 7.00 Billion by 2027. The primary driving forces for the global demand are projected to be an increased investment in infrastructural construction to build new highways and focus on repair and maintenance operations. The sector is concerned not only with new highway building operations but also with large repair firms, generating demand for repainting. Increasing incidences of accidents and increasing traffic congestion include major driving factors for the growth of the global market. Growing demand for traffic flow control and enhanced infrastructure is anticipated in the immediate future, especially in developing markets, to drive growth in the worldwide market.

The creation of existing organizations in emerging countries and the growing use of environmentally sustainable and organic marking materials are anticipated in the near future to provide the major market players with multiple growth opportunities.

Market Dynamics:

The global materials & chemicals industry involves the production, distribution, sales, and consumption of industrial chemicals, specialty chemicals, commodity (bulk) chemicals, and raw materials such as natural gas, oil, paper & pulp, and metals & minerals. Growth of the global materials & chemicals industry is mainly attributed to fast-paced industrialization and extensive usage of bulk petrochemicals, electronic chemicals, polymers, inorganic chemicals, fertilizers, adhesives, sealants, coatings, and various other products in different industries including oil & gas, pharmaceutical, food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, textile, manufacturing, petrochemical, and water and wastewater treatment industries. Technological innovations in the electronics and semiconductor industries, rising demand for nanomaterials, and increasing preferences for environmentally sustainable chemicals and materials are other major factors contributing to the global materials & chemicals industry growth.

While revenue from the demand for traffic route marking coatings is growing at a considerable pace, there are few factors expected to hamper market growth globally. Raw material shortages are a significant constraint to market growth globally. Therefore, the unavailability of resins used as a binder in cold plastics and thermoplastics labeling road content and titanium dioxide used for blanching labeling has a significant effect on both stakeholders. These stakeholders include fabricators of materials, central government agencies, contractors for marking, contractors, and agents for term maintenance, actual users, or local authorities.

Key participants include Dow Chemical Company, 3M, The Sherwin Williams Company, Swarco AG, Geveko Markings, Ennis-Flint Inc., Crown Technology, LLC, M. Contractors Pvt. Ltd., Surya Min Chem (SMC), and Lanino Road Marking Products, among others.

Key Points Illustrated in the Regional Analysis:

Regional contribution to the overall market revenue

Forecast revenue share of each regional market

Vital information and data related to the production and consumption rates in all the regions

Factors driving the regional market growth over the forecast period

Leading products and application segments in each regional market

Presence of key market competitors in each of these regions

Further key findings from the report suggest

Thermoplastic coatings are expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment of the industry over the projected period as regards sales. This rise is due to its properties, such as durability and retro-reflectivity

The Asia Pacific region is expected to account for a large share of sales in the global demand for coatings owing to the organic growth of road networks and the maintenance activities of existing ways. The adoption rate of the product in the Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest pace in the industry.

The industry value of paint-based road traffic labeling coatings is expected to see substantial growth by the end of 2027. The product is widely used for marking traffic roads because of its excellent adhesion and waterproof characteristics. Increasing spending on infrastructure construction to fix and build new highways would stimulate demand for the product, which in turn will boost growth in the industry.

Manufacturers differentiate their goods based on quality and price, taking into account such factors as consistency and purity level. Insufficient supply than its demand is prone to higher commodity prices over the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Traffic Road Marking Coatings market based on the Product, Type, Application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Paint

Thermoplastic

Epoxy

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Permanent

Removable

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Road Marking Line

Road Marking Labels

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

