Granisetron Market is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Globally in Coming Years 2021-2030

Increase in demand for personalized medicine and OTC products is expected to bring in opportunity for Granisetron market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Granisetron Market by Product Type (Transdermal, Injection, and Oral), Application (Chemotherapy and Post-operative), and Distribution Channel (Hospitals and Drug Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Nearly 70% to 80 % of cancer patients are affected by chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) and 50% to 80% patients are affected by radiation-induced nausea and vomiting (RNIV). Increase in number of patients undergoing chemotherapy and radiation therapy owing to well-established health care facilities, high healthcare expenditure per capita, and favorable medical reimbursement policies in developed nations have contributed to the growth of the granisetron market.



Increased R&D investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for the development of highly effective and efficient drugs with minimum side effects is projected to fuel demand for granisetron market during the forecast period.

Top Impacting Factors:

• Rise in prevalence of cancer cases is likely to be the key driver for the granisetron market in upcoming years.

• The severe side effects of granisetron include anxiety, trouble sleeping, and drowsiness, which can restrain the market growth.

Key Benefits of Report:

• This report presents the detailed analytical depiction of the granisetron market along with current trends, opportunities and future estimates for the investment in market.

• The report presents information related to the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market.

• The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2028 to emphasize the granisetron market.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrate the potency of buyers and suppliers in market.

• The report provides detailed analysis of the granisetron market based on the market competition and how it will take shape in upcoming years.

Leading Market Players:

Kyowa Kirin, Heron Therapeutics, Fresenius Kabi, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Teva, Sandoz, Wockhardt, Aristo Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd., Mankind Pharma Ltd., Cipla Ltd.

