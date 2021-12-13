Isoflavones Market to Hit USD 19.20 Billion in 2019 With a CAGR Of 7.6% for 2021 - 2027 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Rising chronic conditions incidence, cancer prevalence, isoflavone production, and the fast-growing geriatric population is driving demand for the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data’s latest report, titled “Global Isoflavones Market,” thoroughly study the global Isoflavones market to offer accurate market projections such as forecast market size and value, revenue share, and market revenue growth rate. The Global Isoflavones Market is projected to reach USD 35.57 billion in 2027. A major driving force in market growth is the substantial rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements in all age groups and a global rise in disposable income.

For both developed and developing countries, the aging population is becoming a global trend. Consumers worldwide are increasingly concentrating on the quality of life changes and paying very close attention to the foods they consume. Increased health concerns have led to an increase in the use of natural products.

Market Dynamics

The global chemicals and materials have a wide range of application areas such as crop protection, animal nutrition, dietary supplements, preservatives, flame retardants, surface ingredients, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and matting agents among others. Population explosion along with rapid economic growth is expected to propel market growth. Moreover, the growing urbanization, rapid industrialization, and high investment in infrastructure development create market demand over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Isoflavones market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Isoflavones market.

Key players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland, Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SK Bioland, Guzen Development, Aushadhi Herbal, Fujicco Co., Ltd, Tradichem S.L, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Frutarom Ltd., and HerboNutra, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In specific end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetic products, nutraceutical, and herbal supplements, animal fodder, and pharmaceuticals, isoflavone extracts are used as raw material.

Most of the overall market for isoflavones is represented in nutraceuticals. Throughout the forecasted period, the segment is expected to show similar growth trends.

The industry is highly fragmented and aggressive. Today, there are fewer experienced players as well as small players in the industry.

Throughout the forecast era, the red clover segment is projected to rise the fastest in the isoflavone industry.

During the prediction period, the powder segment should have registered the fastest growth.

In the projected era, the North American region will account for the largest market share.

Various companies are heavily investing in R&D to provide customers with reliable, low-cost solutions.

In January 2018, In Singapore, ADM opened a Center of Innovation. The center will promote fruit, feed, industrial, and energy products' production and application of ingredients.

For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data have segmented into the global Isoflavones Market on the basis of Source, Form, Application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

