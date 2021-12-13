Managed DNS Service Market Top Key vendor , Analysis , Trend, Application , Product Scope , Share, Industry Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Managed DNS Service Market Size – USD 388.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 17.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Managed DNS Service Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Managed DNS Service Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Managed DNS Service Market .

The global managed DNS service market size is expected to reach USD 1,384.5 Million at a steady CAGR of 17.2% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing incidence of Distributed Denial Of Service (DDoS) attacks. A distributed denial of service gains from serval security vulnerabilities in systems and directs large web traffic to a web-based application or website. Such attacks may cause servers to crash and make the web application or website unusable, thereby impacting customer service and leading to substantial revenue loss. Managed DNS providers offer several benefits such as improved security for large-scale attacks and failover DNS strategy, and improved performance, enabling smooth operation and performance of website/web app.

To Know More About Managed DNS Service Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/647

Managed DNS service market in Europe accounted for second-largest market share in 2020, attributed to a growing number of SMEs using managed DNS services for their website. In addition, growth of retail, banking and financial services, and IT and telecommunications sectors in spurring market growth in the region.

Companies profiled in the global Managed DNS Service Market :

GoDaddy Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Oracle Corporation, Akamai Technologies Inc., Cloudflare Inc., NuSEC LLC, Google LLC, CDNetworks, and CloudfloorDNS.

Key questions answered

What is the market value of the overall Managed DNS Service Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

Browse complete Managed DNS Service Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/managed-dns-service-market

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Managed DNS Service Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Segmentation Landscape:

The report further segments the Managed DNS Service Market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered in the market. The report also offers insights into the segment expected to show significant growth over the projected period. The study focuses on the growth rate of every segment and is explained through detailed graphs, figures, charts, and tables. These segments are analysed on the basis of present, emerging, and future trends. The regional segmentation provides current and forecast demand estimation for the Risk-based Monitoring (RBM) Software industry in key regions.

For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/647

Emergen Research has segmented the global managed DNS service market on the basis of service type, server type, mode of deployment, end-use, and region:

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

DDoS Protection

GeoDNS

Anycast Network

Others

Server Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Primary Server

Secondary Server

Mode of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

Regional Landscape:

Geographical distribution of the includes analysis of the Managed DNS Service Market leading players present in the key regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers valuable insights into the market size, share, growth rate, production and consumption rate, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, and strategies adopted by the prominent companies located in each region. Overall, the report offers deep insights into the current and emerging trends of the Managed DNS Service Market , along with the projected growth rate over the forecast timeline.

Interested in purchasing this Report? Click here @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/647

Reasons to Buy:

To capture future market growth opportunities that can disrupt the market in future.

To improve your marketing strategies with added credibility

To gain a detailed view of market’s current scenario

To track strategies adopted by other market players and understand market’s profit and loss

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Managed DNS Service Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Design Software Market : https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/printed-circuit-board-design-software-market

Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-in-military-market

Video Surveillance Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/video-surveillance-market

Drone Delivery Service Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/drone-delivery-service-market

Cloud Data Back-Up Recovery Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cloud-data-back-up-recovery-market

Automatic Identification Data Capture Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automatic-identification-and-data-capture-market

Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting the customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your requirements.