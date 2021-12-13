Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Growth in Future Scope 2021-2028 | EnvisionTEC, Javelin Technologies, Formlabs Inc.,

Dental 3D Printing Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021

Overview

Dental 3D printing is an additive manufacturing technique used to create 3-dimensional image to incorporate numerous layers of image for building material. These objects are created from a digital3D blueprint similar to computer-aided design or MRI scan. 3D printing devices enable designed to makes changes in the design without requirement of any additional too. They combine high-quality 3D printing technology with different dental materials. Therefore, this technology is being preferred by dental labs, dentists, and orthodontists. Dental 3D printing devices are cost-effective and enable extensive customizations for better designing. This allows dental practitioners to design the product based on the various factors of patient like age, height, weight, and medical history. These methods can be used by dental practitioners to replace teeth, veneers, crowns, and inlays in a single sitting.

Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Taxonomy

The global dental 3D printing devices market is classified on the basis of the following segments product type, technique, application, and end user of the dental 3D printing device:

Product Type:

Printers

Software

Components

Technique:

Digital Light Projection

3D Jet Printing

Stereo Lithography Apparatus (SLA) 3D Printing

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Laser Metal Sintering (DLMS)

Application Type:

Orthopedic Implants

Dental Restoratives

Crowns

Surgical instruments

Others

Dental 3D printing allows designing of dental crowns, prosthetics, implants, bone replacement, and customized devices based on requirement.

End Users of dental 3D printing devices:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Market Dynamics

Growing prevalence of dental disorders is expected to drive growth of the global dental 3D printing devices market during the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2012, prevalence of cavities was 60–90% in children up to the age of 15 years and 100% in adults. Furthermore around 15–20% of people aged from 35–44 years were suffering from severe periodontal disease that could lead to loss of the affected tooth. This, in turn, has increased the demand for cosmetic and maxillofacial surgeries associated with mouth disorder, thereby increasing the demand for dental 3D printing devices.

Major dental 3D printing devices: Planmeca Creo (Planmeca), Form 2 (Formlabs), Mysint 100 (Sisma 3D), Moonray (SpintRay), Projet MJP 3600 (3D Systems), Project 6000(3D Systems), Roboze one (Roboze S.r.l.), etc.

Developed countries such as France, Germany, the U.S., and the U.K. witness high adoption rate due to robust healthcare facilities and easy availability in the aforementioned countries. According to the American Academy of Periodontology, in 2012, around half of the adult population in the U.S. suffered from gum disease, of which 47.2% were reported to be suffering from periodontitis. Moreover, the number is expected to increase significantly in the near future, owing to rapidly changing lifestyles and growing geriatric population.

Major players are focused on launching novel devices featuring advanced technologies and improved imaging facilities to the practitioners for service. For instance, GE Healthcare are prepared to utilize 3-D printing technology in ultrasound probes previously used in medical services for diagnosing the health of a fetus, although now the technique is useful where any type of noninvasive inspections are being carried out. Furthermore, in March 2015, Germany-based Bego launched a new system with a unique cartilage system that allow multiple materials to be used at the International Dental Show. In May 2016, Planmeca launched a new 3D printer with powerful 3D features that fulfills demands of cheap and high quality image of additive manufacturing in healthcare.

Competitive Section

Major companies operating in the global dental 3D printing devices market are EnvisionTEC, Javelin Technologies, Formlabs Inc., 3D Systems GMBH, Stratasys, Prodways, Roboze, and ASIGA.

Key Developments

Key players in the market are focused on various business strategies such as gaining regulatory certification from authorities, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2019, HanYang Technologies received China Customized Medical Device Certification Approval (CFDA) with EnvisionTEC 3D for dental aligner MYDEMAK.

Key players in the market are focused on various business strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, in order to enhance their market presence. For instance, Javeline Technologies, a reseller of CAD design software and Cimetrix Solutions merged to form industrial 3D printing solutions.

Key players in the market are focused on various business strategies such participation in conferences and events, in order to showcase their novel products and enhance market presence. For instance, in February 2018, Stratasys demonstrated its new Object260 Dental 3D Printer at LMT Lab Day Chicago 2018, held at Chicago, U.S.

