Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | ConvaTec Inc.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Insight- Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Devices Market

Market Overview

Negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) is a vacuum-assisted wound closure, which is used for wound healing and removal of fluids from the injury or wound site. NPWT can be utilized in the treatment of acute and chronic wounds, skin flaps, diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, etc. Growing cases of chronic wounds including diabetic foot ulcers combined with rising awareness pertaining technologically advanced treatment modalities and robust reimbursement policies are expected to accelerate the demand for negative pressure wound therapy.

The global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market was valued at US$ 1,989.8 million in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period (2019–2027).

To Get Research PDF Brochure Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/103

Competitive Section

Major companies involved in the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market are Smith & Nephew plc, 3M Company (ACELITY), Devon Medical, Paul Hartmann AG, Talley Group Limited, Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Medela AG, Kinetic Concepts, Inc., and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Increasing incidence of chronic wounds is expected to drive growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market during the forecast period. According to report published by the American Diabetes Association in 2017, the annual incidence of diabetic foot ulcers in western countries is around 2%.

Furthermore, growing prevalence of leg ulcers, rising geriatric population, and other chronic wounds such as venous leg ulcers are expected to propel the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market growth over the forecast period. According to the National Health Services (NHS) U.K., prevalence of venous leg ulcers was 0.1-0.3%, however, treatment cost was around US$ 506 – US$ 760 million annually.

Christmas Sale is Live!!!!!

Buy Now and Get 25-30% of Discount on this report

Buy-Now this Research Report – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/103

However, low awareness pertaining NPWT devices in emerging economies are expected to restrain growth of the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Growing awareness for technologically advanced treatment modalities and adequate reimbursement policies in development countries is expected to propel the global negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) devices market growth over the forecast period.

Availability of reimbursement policies are major factors resulting in the adoption of NPWT devices, especially in developed economies such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, and Switzerland. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) amended the reimbursement law for NPWT devices. According to the guidelines, the insurance coverage of NPWT devices and services has shifted from Home Health Prospective Payment System (HH PPS) to the Medicare Hospital Outpatient Prospective Payment System (OPPS).

To Get more Business Statergies Request for Sample Report at – https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/103

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Contact US:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837