High Purity Boehmite Market Size, Competitive Landscape, Revenue Analysis, 2021–2028

Reports And Data

An increase in lithium-ion battery separators and innovations in technology are the key factors that drive the growth of the High Purity Boehmite market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing strategic developments such as partnerships and agreements, intensive R&D, and new product development are the key factors contributing to a soaring CAGR of the High Purity Boehmite market during the forecast period.

The global High Purity Boehmite market was valued at USD 154.5 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 403.6 Million by the year 2028, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The study covers High purity boehmites which are used in applications including catalysis, refractory material, sol-gel ceramic, polymer-additives, functional fillers, and surface coating. Boehmite is being used as a flame retardant synergist for higher temperature applications. Benefits associated with boehmite such as high-temperature stability up to 340°C, excellent synergist to the phosphor, and good processability among others. Thus, stringent regulations coupled with the benefits of halogen-free fillers with boehmite are projected to fuel market demand.

Boehmites are broadly classified into three main categories, namely water-dispersible boehmite, acid-dispersible boehmite, and neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites. Because of their dispersibility in various media, these products are used as catalyst supports, coatings, polymer additives, thickeners, refractories, abrasives, ceramics, and in various other applications. Increasing applications of acid dispersible boehmites in artificial plate, wires and cables, ceramic, refractory materials, and petrochemical industries bolsters the market demand.

To Gain Access to an all-inclusive PDF Sample Report, Click Here: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1183

Top Key Players: Sasol (South Africa), Nabaltec (Germany), Chalco (China), TOR Minerals (US), Silkem (Slovenia), Tianjin Boyuan New Materials (China), Xuancheng Jingrui New Materials (China), Osang Group (Korea), Dequenne Chimie (Belgium), TAIMEI Chemicals (Japan), Kawai Lime Industry (Japan), and AnHui Estone Material Technology (China) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Boehmites when dispersed in water result in the formation of a colloidal solution whose pH range from three and five. These water-soluble boehmites are used in applications such as sol-gel industrial ceramics, paint & coating materials, rheology modifiers, polymer additives, abrasives, refractory materials, catalyst supporters, and as detackifiers for exhaust gas catalytic converters.

Water dispersible boehmites dominated the market during the forecast period. They are projected to grow at the fastest rates of 10.6% and 13.3% by volume and value respectively during the forecast period.

The dispersibility of boehmites is affected by a number of factors such as the quality of the product used, solid content, crystallinity, water quality, pH, ionic strength, and other formulation components.

Neutral to alkaline dispersible boehmites are majorly used as fillers in the development of polymer composites. They are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2018 to 2028, by value.

Boehmite is used as an integral part of lithium-ion battery separator, due to its enhanced thermal stability. The application of boehmites in the Li-Ion Battery Separator is projected to grow at the highest rate of 13.5%, by value during the forecast period.

The major applications of high purity boehmites in the automotive sectors lie in the surface coating of parts and machinery. Automobile surfaces, parts, and internal machinery need a surface coating to prevent them from rusting excessively. This market is projected to reach USD 88.7 Million by 2028, growing at the highest rate of 13.4%.

Asia Pacific region has abundant natural resources and labor thus making it a market with huge potential. Automotive and manufacturing have been growing rapidly due to the abundance of raw materials and easy availability of low-wage skilled labor. Availability of raw materials and a large consumer base drive this market to grow at the fastest rate of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Download Reports Summary @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/1183

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the high purity boehmite market on the basis product type, application, end user, and region:

Product Type (Value and Volume; 2018–2028)

Water Dispersible

Acid Dispersible High

Neutral To Alkaline Dispersible

Others

Application (Value and Volume; 2018–2028)

Li-Ion Battery Separator

Electronic Ceramics

Flame Retardant

Catalysis

Surface fractioning

Microcrystalline Ceramics

Refractory Materials

Thermoplastics

Coatings

Others

End-User (Value and Volume; 2018–2028)

Automotive

Consumer goods

Medical, Packaging

Industrial

Oil Refineries

Others

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1183

Regional Outlook (Value and Volume; 2018–2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Research Methodology – High Purity Boehmite Market

The research methodology adopted by analysts to compile the High Purity Boehmite market report is based on detailed primary as well as secondary research. With the help of in-depth insights of industry-affiliated information that is obtained and legitimated by market-admissible resources, analysts have offered riveting observations and authentic forecasts of the High Purity Boehmite market.

During the primary research phase, analysts interviewed industry stakeholders, investors, brand managers, vice presidents, and sales and marketing managers. On the basis of data obtained through the interviews of genuine resources, analysts have emphasized the changing scenario of the High Purity Boehmite market.

For secondary research, analysts scrutinized numerous annual report publications, white papers, and import and export data of major countries of the world, industrial production index, industry association publications, and company websites to obtain the necessary understanding of the High Purity Boehmite market.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1183

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report and its customization feature. Our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

Herbicide Market Growth: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/herbicide-market

Ammonium Nitrate Market Trends: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/ammonium-nitrate-market

Xylene Market Revenue: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/xylene-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics and industries and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market.