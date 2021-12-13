Spirometer Market to grow at a CAGR of 10.8%| Growing prevalence of COPD and Asthma to Spur Business Opportunities, Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest trending report published by Growth Plus Reports Titled " Spirometer Market by Products (Devices, Consumables & Accessories, and Software), Type (Flow-Sensing Spirometer and Peak Flow Meters), Application (COPD and Asthma), End-User (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, and Homecare Settings)–Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” is expected to clock US$ ~2.43 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of chronic respiratory diseases such as COPD, asthma, and chronic bronchitis.

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global spirometer market include

Teleflex Incorporated

Vyaire Medical, Inc

Chest M.I., Inc

Hillrom Services, Inc

Fukuda Sangyo Co

Danlee Medical Products, Inc

Smiths Medical

Schiller

Cosmed Srl

Jones Medical Instrument Company

Growth Engines

Spirometers can be used for diagnosis and for monitoring lung conditions or respiratory diseases.

The rising incidence of various respiratory diseases has led to increasing demand for diagnosis of these diseases.

Companies in the market are focused on receiving approvals from regulatory organizations and launching new devices.

For instance, in March 2021, Vyaire Medical launched the AioCare mobile spirometry system in more than 15 countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.

It allows physicians to rapidly diagnose pulmonary diseases including COPD and asthma accurately. Such product launches are anticipated to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The global spirometer market has been analyzed from five perspectives: Product, Type, Application, End-User, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on product, the spirometer market has been segmented into devices, consumables & accessories, and software. Devices segment is further categorized into portable spirometer, table-top spirometer, and PC- based spirometer. Consumables & accessories segment held the largest share of the spirometer market in 2020. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the greater demand for consumables for spirometric diagnosis of asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and other such conditions.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global spirometer market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market for spirometer holding the largest share in 2020. Factors contributing to the growth of spirometer market in this region include the rising geriatric population coupled with the increasing prevalance of respiratory diseases, and greater adoption of spirometer for diagnosis of COPD, asthma, and other respiratory diseases. Moreover, growing preference for management of respiratory diseases such as asthma at home and new product launches by regional players are some of the other factors propelling the growth of spirometer market in this region.

Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 10.8% 2031 Market Value USD 2.43 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Product, Type, Application, End-User

Table of contents:

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Geographic Scope Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2018 & 2019 Base Year – 2020 Forecasted Years – 2021 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom-Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Epidemiological Assessment of Respiratory Diseases Key Players & Their Competitive Positioning (2020) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL SPIROMETER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Devices Portable Spirometer Table-Top Spirometer PC- Based Spirometer Consumables & Accessories Software GLOBAL SPIROMETER MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Flow-Sensing Spirometer Peak Flow Meters

And continue...

