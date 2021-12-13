Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Sunrise Medical LLC,

Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices

Assistive devices are a type of technology that helps people with disabilities carry out daily activities.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Assistive devices are a type of technology that helps people with disabilities carry out daily activities. These are also known as adaptive or rehabilitative devices. Assistive devices are used to help people with physical or mental disabilities perform daily activities independently or with the aid of others. The most common types of assistive devices are wheelchairs and commodes. These devices can be used to help the elderly or those with a physical impairment walk, talk, or sit up.

Some of the more common types of assistive devices are wheelchair seating systems and powered wheelchairs. While some of these devices require some skill to use, other types of assistive devices can improve independence and quality of life. For example, a powered wheelchair requires some skill to operate. A person with a physical disability should be trained to use this device.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was valued at US$ 16,141.4 million in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market include, GN ReSound Group, Sunrise Medical LLC, Sonova Holding AG, Starkey Hearing Technologies, and William Demant Holding A/S.

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Drivers

High prevalence of neurological diseases is expected to propel growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market over the forecast period. For instance, according to Public Health England’s Statistical commentary: dementia profile, April 2019 update, in U.K. geriatric population, the prevalence rate of recorded dementia was 4.3 per 100 registered general practice population in 2018, which accounted for 448,300 cases with dementia, 10,200 more than in 2017.

Moreover, increasing geriatric population is also expected to aid in growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, geriatric population is expected to reach 2 billion by 2050, up from 900 million in 2015.

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Opportunities

Low accessibility of elderly and disabled assistive devices is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, only 5%–15% of the population in low and middle-income countries, who are in need of elderly and disabled assistive devices, have access to them.

Moreover, initiatives to promote adoption of assistive devices is also expected to aid in growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. For instance, in 2013, the World Health Organization prepared a comprehensive global disability action plan for 2014 – 2021 to improve access to health services and programs, extend rehabilitation, habilitation, assistive technology, assistance and support services, and support research on disability and related services.

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in September 2016, Sonova Holding AG acquired AudioNova in, a Netherlands-based hearing aid manufacturer.

Global Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market: Segmentation

On the basis of device type, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is segmented into:

Medical Mobility Aids and Ambulatory Devices

Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products

Hearing Aids and Vision and Reading Aids

On the basis of end user, the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market is segmented into:

Hospital

Home Care Settings

Others

