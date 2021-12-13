Wi-Fi as a Service Market Top Key Manufacturer , Analysis , Trends , Product Scope , Share, Industry Outlook 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market .

The global Wi-Fi as a service market size is expected to reach USD 14.51 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 20.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Robust market revenue growth is expected to be driven by increasing implementation of public Wi-Fi, rising demand for Wi-Fi as a service to reduce capital and operational expenditure, and increasing government initiatives towards smart city projects.However, rising concerns regarding data security and privacy is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Wi-Fi as a service market to some extent over the forecast period.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The managed services segment revenue is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of managed services among end-user to address budgetary constraints and lack of technological knowledge are some key factors expected to boost revenue growth of this segment going ahead.

The large enterprise segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of Wi-Fi as a service among large enterprises for better network security among large enterprises.

The outdoor location segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to increasing implementation of outdoor access points for smart cities and at colleges and universities.

The education segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to rising adoption of Wi-Fi and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in the education industry.

Factors such as increasing digital transformation across various industries in countries in Asia Pacific is expected to support growth of the market in the region to a significant extent during the forecast period.

Companies profiled in the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market :

Extreme Networks Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Rogers Communications Inc., Wi-Fi-Soft Solutions Pvt. Ltd., CommScope Inc., Viasat Inc., iPass Inc., Riverbed Technology, Inc., Ubiquiti Inc., and Mist Systems, Inc.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Key Objectives of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market size and share for the projected period of 2028

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Biometric-as-a-Service market

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

Segmental Analysis

The global Wi-Fi as a Service Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Wi-Fi as a Service Market in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals

Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Managed Services

Professional Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

Global Wi-Fi as a Service Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Reasons to Buy:

To capture future market growth opportunities that can disrupt the market in future.

To improve your marketing strategies with added credibility

To gain a detailed view of market’s current scenario

To track strategies adopted by other market players and understand market’s profit and loss

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Wi-Fi as a Service Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

