Data Center Cooling Market Analysis 2021-2026, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Data Center Cooling Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global data center cooling market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Data center cooling is an integral part of maintaining a regulated temperature within a data center facility. Since the computers in a data center are constantly in use, excessive amounts of heat are produced inside the facility. In order to ensure the smooth functioning of the system, air- and liquid-based cooling methods are employed to improve the overall performance of the computers. While air-based cooling systems work on the principle of separating cold air from hot air, liquid-based cooling systems use water for cooling the hot sides of the cabinet to lower the overall temperature. Cooling services are essential for reducing the downtime caused by the overheating of computers and improving the efficiency of the overall facility.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/data-center-cooling-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the development of IT infrastructure and the growing adoption rates of cloud computing. The rising demand for the Internet of Things (IoT) across numerous industry verticals, along with the increasing number of data centers within organizations for more efficient and comprehensive operations, is anticipated to boost the demand for cooling services. Apart from this, an enhanced focus toward sustainable development has led several data center facilities to adopt green energy solutions. They are utilizing renewable energy sources in an effort to reduce their carbon footprint. This is further facilitated by stringent regulations by various government bodies to reduce the power consumption of data centers. Furthermore, numerous key players are continually engaging in the development of efficient ways to cool down the data servers, which is projected to create a positive outlook for the market. For instance, Microsoft Corporation, the US-based technology giant, launched a project called Natick that utilizes seawater for data center cooling in Scotland.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/32TcwHQ

List of Key Companies Covered in this Market Report:

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Black Box Corporation

Climaveneta Climate Technologies

Coolcentric

Emerson Electric

Fujitsu, Hitachi, Netmagic

Nortek Air Solutions

Rittal

Schneider Electric,

STULZ GmbH

Vertiv

Breakup by Solution:

Air Conditioning

Chilling Units

Cooling Towers

Economizer Systems

Liquid Cooling Systems

Control Systems

Others

Breakup by Services:

Consulting

Installation and Deployment

Maintenance and Support

Breakup by Type of Cooling:

Room-Based Cooling

Row-Based Cooling

Rack-Based Cooling

Breakup by Cooling Technology:

Liquid-Based Cooling

Air-Based Cooling

Breakup by Type of Data Center:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

Breakup by Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Research and Education Institutions

Government and Defense

Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report by IMARC Group:

Haptic Technology Market Report:

Payroll Outsourcing Market Report:

Project Portfolio Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/2TIN6JE

BPO Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3sEORHx

Business Analytics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gbUAOA

E-Commerce Market Report: https://bit.ly/3cJCSjl

Messaging Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/3f8E95d

Smart Grid Security Market Report: https://bit.ly/36BrTXi

eDiscovery Market Report: https://bit.ly/2NJxEJF

Workforce Management Market Report: https://bit.ly/33ZQaFb

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

