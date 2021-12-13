3D Printing for Medical Sector Market Is Booming Worldwide 2021-2028 | EnvisionTEC, Inc., Arcam AB, 3D Systems, Inc.,

3D Printing for Medical Sector

The 3D printing for medical sector market size was valued at US$ 542.8 Mn in 2018 and is expected to a CAGR of 11.7% over the forecast period (2020 – 2027).

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3D printing technology has proven to be disruptive in almost all the sectors where it has been applied including automobiles, aerospace, business machines, academics, military, medical and others. Its application in the field of medical device manufacturing has opened up new avenues. The most significant impact of such application has been observed in the sectors of dental and orthopedic implants. A wide range of existing and proven technologies such as stereo lithography, laser sintering, and electron beam melting and inkjet techniques have been applied for the purpose of 3D printing.

Global 3D Printing for Medical Sector Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global 3D printing for medical sector market include, 3T RPD, Ltd., 3D Systems, Inc., Arcam AB, EnvisionTEC, Inc., Eos GmbH Electro Optical Systems, Materialise NV, Organovo Holdings, Inc., Renishaw PLC, and Stratasys Inc.

Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global 3D printing for medical sector market are focused on expanding their regional presence. For instance, in May 2016, SHINING 3D, a China-based 3D printing company, established its new headquarters in Zhejiang 3D industrial zone.

Global 3D Printing for Medical Sector Market: Drivers

Government initiatives to promote R&D in 3D printing is expected to propel growth of the global 3D printing for medical sector market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2013, government of China announced plans to set up 10 3D printing innovation centers across the country.

Moreover, approval and launch of new products is also expected to aid in growth of the global 3D printing for medical sector market over the forecast period. For instance, in March 2018, Materialise NV received U.S. Food and Drug Administration clearance for software intended for 3D printing anatomical models for diagnostic use.

Market Trends:

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global 3D printing for medical sector market, owing to government initiatives to promote R&D in 3D printing in the region. For instance, in 2014, the National Institutes of Health established a 3D Print Exchange to promote open-source sharing of biomedical 3D print files and tutorials.

Major players operating in the global 3D printing for medical sector market are focused on adopting merger and acquisition strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in August 2019, Materialise NV, a developer of 3D printing solutions in Belgium, signed an agreement to acquire a 75% stake in Engimplan, a manufacturer of orthopedic and cranio-maxillofacial implants and instruments in Brazil.

Global 3D Printing for Medical Sector Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global 3D printing for medical sector market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2018, 3D Systems launched NextDent 5100 high-speed dental 3D printer, which enables dental labs and clinics to produce trays, models, surgical guides, dentures, and other products.

Global 3D Printing for Medical Sector Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the global 3D printing for medical sector market is segmented into:

Electron Beam Melting

Laser Beam Melting

Droplet Deposition

Photopolymerization

On the basis of application, the global 3D printing for medical sector market is segmented into:

Tissue Engineering

Surgical Implants

Healthcare Wearable Devices,

Others

Drug testing

Anatomical models

On the basis of end user, the global 3D printing for medical sector market is segmented into:

Hospital & Clinics

Medical Industries

Academic and Research Institutions

On the basis of region, the global 3D printing for medical sector market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

