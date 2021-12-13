Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Top Key Manufacturer , Analysis , Product Scope , Share, Industry Outlook 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) Market Size – USD 7.34 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 26.8%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market .

The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI) market size reached USD 7.34 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 26.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising need for better data security and disaster recovery solutions and growing demand to improve workload performance are some key factors driving global hyper-converged infrastructure market revenue growth. Increase in incidents of crucial data loss with on-premises facilities, lack of protection and flexibility, and increased investment in outdated software and hardware is resulting in an increasing majority of businesses deploying infrastructure security solutions, including disaster recovery and data security solutions. For all types of virtual, physical, filetypes, and databases, HCI systems enable full backup and recovery environments that are scalable, robust, and reliable, and this is expected to increase its adoption going ahead. Rising adoption of hybrid cloud technology is also expected to boost revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Hardware segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period. As high performance is required for workloads, including real-time data analytics, an organization’s hardware capabilities are important, and this is expected to drive growth of this segment going ahead.

Disaggregated HCI segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue share contribution over the forecast period. In hyper-converged infrastructure, disaggregated architecture is rapidly gaining popularity. CPUs and memory can be hosted in a single compute cabinet in disaggregated HCI hardware deployment; whereas, storage can be hosted in a distinct storage container/unit.

Companies profiled in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market :

VMware, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Nutanix, Inc., Dell EMC, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, NetApp, Inc., and StorMagic Ltd.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Segmental Analysis

The global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals

Emergen Research has segmented the global hyper-converged infrastructure market on the basis of component, design, deployment, application, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Hardware

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Integrated HCI

Disaggregated HCI

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Full Replacement HCI Deployment

Side-by-side HCI Deployment

Per-application HCI Deployment

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Virtualizing Critical Applications

Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure

Remote Office

Backup & Recovery

Data Center Consolidation

Others

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

Key questions answered

What is the market value of the overall Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market and its segments?

What is the market value and volume at the regional and the country level?

What are the key segments and sub-segments in the market?

Which is the largest sub-segment in each segment in the scope of the study?

What are the attractive segments and geographies to invest in?

What are the macroeconomic indicators impacting the country's dynamics?

Which are the major players present in each region and their key strategies?

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Hyper-Converged Infrastructure Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

