Hyperscale Data Centers Market Size Expected to Reach USD 203.05 Billion at CAGR of 22.5%, By 2027

Reports And Data

Hyperscale Data Centers Market Size – USD 39.41 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 22.5%, Growing demand for decreasing capital expenditure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High spending on data center technology is a significant factor influencing growth of the market.

The global Hyperscale Data Centers Market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 203.05 Billion by 2027, and register a significantly high CAGR over the next seven years, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for hyperscale data centers can be attributed to high spending on data center technology. High power-consuming workloads – including 3D and AR/VR rendering, genome processing, big data analytics, and cryptography – require considerable computing resources for organizations that conduct their operations in the cloud. The benefits offered by hyperscale data centers in handling high-volume traffic and heavy computing workloads are attracting significant demand from several industry verticals. Demand for hyperscale data centers is expected to continue to expand in the coming years owing to constant investments in public cloud. Public cloud data center infrastructure spending witnessed a 25.0% y-o-y growth to about USD 17.00 Billion in Q2 2020.

The COVID-19 impact

Hyperscale data centers market witnessed a setback amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which is a key factor for production and procurement delays till June 2020, resulting in postponement in construction of hyperscale data centers due to lack of workforce and supply chain disruption. The pandemic has also affected new hyperscale data centers projects that were expected to start post-Q2 2020.

Key market participants include IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems Inc., Marvell, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Dell Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, Ericsson, Lenovo, and Broadcom.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3765

Further key findings in the report

• Hyperscale data center storage solutions help in efficient storing of a vast volumes of data. Hyperscale data center storage capacity is usually in the range of petabytes.

• By industry vertical, BFSI segment accounted for the largest market size in 2019. In the BFSI sector, hyperscale data centers is in high demand for storing, securing, and handling large volumes of consumer and enterprise data, which is key to overall operational efficiency. Furthermore, numerous transactions are processed every minute in the BFSI sector, and any disruption in the process can result in major monetary losses. Thus, the BFSI sector requires effective and scalable infrastructure to cater to growing customer demands that can be efficiently handled by deploying hyperscale data centers.

• By end-use, cloud provider segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. A major concern of every business, regardless of size and industry, is security of its data. In a cloud-based hyperscale data center, regular penetration testing is carried out by cloud provider, along with offering baseline protection for the data that is being stored.

• The hyperscale data centers market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to increasing data center traffic and rising demand for IT applications in countries in the region. Also, growing demand for cloud service from small & medium enterprises and large-segment enterprises and growing deployment of hyperscale data center technologies by various industry verticals in the region is driving market growth.

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/hyperscale-data-centers-market

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global hyperscale data centers market on the basis of offering, industry vertical, end-use, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solution

Service

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Research & Academics

Retail

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Cloud Providers

Colocation Providers

Enterprise

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/3765

Market Report includes major TOC points:

• Hyperscale Data Centers market Overview

• Global Economic Impact on Industry

• Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Hyperscale Data Centers market Forecast

Conclusively, all aspects of the Hyperscale Data Centers market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

Browse More Reports:

Procure To Pay Software Market- @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/05/1911800/0/en/Procure-To-Pay-Software-Market-To-Reach-USD-9-2-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Cable Testing and Certification Market- @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/16/1916056/0/en/Cable-Testing-and-Certification-Market-To-Reach-USD-16-92-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Intelligent Process Automation Market- @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/09/24/1920194/0/en/Intelligent-Process-Automation-Market-To-Reach-USD-20-7-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html

Smart Education and Learning Market- @ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/11/07/1943394/0/en/Smart-Education-and-Learning-Market-To-Reach-USD-1-047-75-Billion-By-2026.html

Data Center Colocation Market- @https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2020/02/05/1980559/0/en/Data-Center-Colocation-Market-To-Reach-USD-95-89-Billion-By-2026-Reports-And-Data.html