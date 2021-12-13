Point-of-Care (POC) Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overall Study Report 2021-2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Becton,

Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics

Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market was valued at US$ 1,764.6 million in 2016 and is expected to CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period 2025.

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infectious diseases are debilitating illnesses caused by bacterial, viral, protozoal, or helminthic pathogens. A recent study indicated that over 50% of all cases of encephalitis go undiagnosed. Currently, standard clinical laboratory tests for detecting encephalitis include microbiological culture and state-of-the-art molecular diagnostics. Metagenomic sequencing-based diagnostic tests are under development for clinical use. These techniques utilize an untargeted whole-genome amplification method, which is highly sensitive. PCR tests currently used to diagnose encephalitis are not sensitive enough to detect the etiology of the disease, and can lead to wrong diagnosis or inadequate treatment.

Modern medical diagnostics have made the diagnosis of infections more accurate than ever. Metagenomic sequencing, for example, has been used to diagnose viruses in immunosuppressed patients, and a rapid DNA test can detect the organism's DNA. Infectious diseases diagnosis and treatment are vital for the prevention and control of epidemics of disease. As we continue to learn about the causes of these diseases, we must also take proactive steps to prevent them.

The global point of care infectious disease diagnostics market was valued at US$ 1,764.6 million in 2016 and is expected to witness a robust CAGR of 14.5% over the forecast period (2017 – 2025).

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Drivers

Development and launch of new products is expected to propel growth of the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in 2014, Becton, Dickinson, and Company offered point-of-care system BD FACSPresto for HIV/AIDS.

Moreover, R&D of new products is also expected to propel growth of the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2017, Infectious Disease Research Institute reported development of a fusion antigen used as a part of diagnostic test manufactured by InBios International, Inc. for Chagas disease.

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Opportunities

Increasing funding for R&D in infectious diseases is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for players in the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market. For instance, in 2016, QuantuMDx Group received funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop and test company’s CAPTURE-XT pathogen concentration technology and Q-POC molecular diagnostic platform for rapid low cost detection of tuberculosis.

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market include, Abbott Laboratories, AccuBioTech Co., Ltd., Alcon Laboratories, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., and Trinity Biotech Plc.

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2014, Trinity Biotech plc received CE marking for Uni-Gold H. pylori Antigen point-of-care test.

Global Point-of-Care Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

On the basis of technology, the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into:

Lateral Flow

Agglutination Assays

Flow-Through

Solid Phase

On the basis of application, the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into:

HIV

Tropical Diseases

Liver Diseases

Inflammatory Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Hospital Associated Infections (HAIs)

Sexual Health Disorders

Others

On the basis of end user, the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Laboratories

Home-Care Settings

Others

On the basis of region, the global point-of-care infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

