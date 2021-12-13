ANPR System Market Top Key Players , Trends , Application , Product Scope , Share, Industry Outlook 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System Market Size – USD 2,361.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 9.5%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) system market size is expected to reach USD 4,899.0 Million at a steady CAGR of 9.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing use of ANPR systems for security and surveillance purposes and applications. ANPR system is a mass surveillance system used to read automotive license plates. ANPR technology finds application in the detection, prevention, and disruption of crime at local, provincial, and national levels. In addition, ANPR system is deployed by law enforcement agencies to provide proof and lines of inquiry in the event of a crime investigation.

ANPR cameras find extensive use in pay and display parking, maximum stay car parks, or electronic permit schemes. ANPR can automatically read number plates of vehicles and maintain a record of entry and exit time of vehicles and helps in issuing a parking charge notice to vehicles for breach of terms & conditions.

Fixed ANPR systems offer a range of cameras to meet the requirement of various applications. A fixed ANPR system provides several benefits such as continuous high-traffic area surveillance, monitoring high criminal activity areas at a safe distance, and identification and immediate enforcement of recurrent toll violators. In fixed ANPR systems, cameras are positioned at fixed locations, including street lights, buildings, signboards, or highway overpasses. Moreover, fixed ANPR systems are a cost-effective method to monitoring moving or parked vehicles.

ANPR system market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period, attributed to rapid infrastructure development and increasing government support to manage traffic congestion. Additionally, growing demand for ANPR systems by law enforcement agencies to curb criminal activities is causative of steady market growth in the region.

Companies profiled in the global ANPR System Market :

Siemens AG, ARH Inc., Neology Inc., Kapsch TrafficCom, Genetec Inc., TagMaster, Conduent Inc., Bosch Ltd., Q-Free ASA, and Vigilant Solutions Inc

Segmental Analysis

Emergen Research has segmented the global ANPR system market on the basis of component, type, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Fixed ANPR System

Mobile ANPR System

Portable ANPR System

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Traffic Management

Electronic Toll Collection

Law Enforcement

Access Control

Parking Management

Global ANPR System Market Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global ANPR System Market . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

