Mobile Card Reader Market In-detailed Competitor Analysis & Business Insights- Miura, PayAnywhere, payleven, PayPal

Global Mobile Card Reader Market, by Technology (Magnetic Stripe, Chip and PIN, and Near Field Communication) by End User (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises)

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United States/WA: Mobile Card Reader Market Perspective 2021

A mobile card reader is a small gadget that connects to a smartphone or tablet to accept credit or debit card payments, effectively transforming the device or mobile into a mobile point of sale (mPOS). The connection is often made using a USB cable or a Bluetooth wireless technology device.

The major function of the mobile card reader is to make card payments easier. It makes physically typing card information into the computer easier. These gadgets accept payment by credit card swipes, chip payments, or contactless payments. During the epidemic, demand for mobile card readers soared due to the increased use of contactless payments (COVID-19).

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Electronic Merchant Systems, eWAY, Ezetap, Ingenico, JUSP, LifePay, Mswipe, Miura Systems, PayAnywhere, payleven, PayPal, Square, SumUp, and Verifone.

Key Market Drivers:

=> Increasing number of smartphone users and rapidly growing e-commerce sector is expected to propel growth of the mobile card reader market during the forecast period. According to India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, India had 502 million smartphone users, accounting for almost 77% of Indians having access to internet. Moreover, India is expected to have 829 million smartphone users by 2022.

=> Furthermore, increasing integration of contactless payment technologies in mobile phones and smartphones is expected to fuel the growth of the mobile card reader market. For instance, in April 2021, a German startup, Wellet, launched an app that converts smartphones (Android) into a card reader to process payments. This offers SMEs a cost-effective solution for cashless payments, since expensive POS card readers will no longer be necessary.

Key Takeaways:

=> The mobile card reader market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of XX % during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for contactless payment solutions or consumer shift to contactless payments. For instance, in July 2021, QuickBooks announced the launch of QuickBooks Card Reader, a portable and contactless payment solution, to enhance mobile payments offering for small businesses.

=> Among regions, North America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness strong growth in the mobile card reader market, owing to the increasing number of smartphone users and the rapid growth of the e-commerce industry. According to Pew Research Center, majority of Americans, around 85% of US population, now own a smartphone. Moreover, according to IBEF, the Indian e-commerce market is expected to reach US$ 111.40 billion by 2025, from US$ 46.2 billion as of 2020.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

Contactless payments have emerged as an effective way for businesses across the world to drive forward in times of COVID-19. Many small, medium, and large sized businesses have started processing payments using a new method since the outbreak of COVID-19. Moreover, banks and retailers are responding to COVID-19 fears by raising the limits on their contactless card transactions. Consumers worldwide have switched to contactless payments, accelerating the shift from cash to digital options. Thus, contactless payments are becoming more preferred payment method worldwide. This in turn is expected to boost the market growth.

