Metallocene Catalyst Market Analysis, Growth To Reach USD 1.49 Billion By 2027

Metallocene Catalyst Market Size – USD 931.85 million in 2019, with a CAGR of 6.97%. Increasing demand for LLDPE from film application is driving the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing adoption of packaging industry coupled with growing applications in various LLDPE based films, are key factors contributing to a high CAGR of the metallocene catalyst market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Metallocene Catalyst Market was valued at USD 931.85 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 1.49 Billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.97%. Metallocene is tiny particles of positively charged metal ions sandwiched between two rings of carbon atoms that have five atoms apiece. Metallocene catalyst is also known as single-site catalyst because they have one single active site per catalyst particle, each identical from one particle to another. Metallocene is a catalyst, not a monomer, such as ethylene, propylene, or vinyl acetate. Metallocene market based on co-catalyst type can be classified into Perfluoroarylborate (PB), Triphenylmethylium Tetrakis Borate (TMTB), Metallocene/Methylalumino (MAO). Metallocene linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) is increasingly popular with PE resin converters as it enables the production of stronger films with improved properties and that useless material. The increase in demand for metallocene catalyst market in the Asia Pacific region and the expansion of the plastics industry worldwide are the additional factors influencing the growth of the market. The LLDPE segment is the largest application segment of the metallocene catalyst market, which is followed by the PP segment. The demand from the packaging sector primarily accelerates the growth of the metallocene catalyst market in films application. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional segment of the metallocene catalyst market. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for films from the food & beverage industry. The expansion of the plastics industry and the increase in demand for packaging materials, especially from China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Malaysia, have contributed to the growth of the metallocene catalyst market in the Asia Pacific.

Some of the leading market players in the global Metallocene Catalyst market including:

Exxon Mobil Corporation, Univation Technologies, LLC., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings, B.V., W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Ube Industries ltd., Toho Titanium Co. Ltd., Prime Polymer Co. Ltd., Zibo Xinsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Metallocene Catalyst Market have a rising demand for metallocene catalyst from various applications, such as LLDPE, LDPE, EPDM, and EPR. Desirable properties exhibited by metallocene catalysts include processability, toughness, and stiffness.

The Triphenylmethylium Tetrakis Borate (TMTB) holds the majority of the metallocene co-catalyst market share. It is one of the most widely used co-catalyst due to its highly reactive initiating system for the polymerization.

Metallocene catalyst provides a better solution in terms of extrusion output compared to blends of Ziegler-Natta catalyzed linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) and high-pressure low-density polyethylene (HP-LDPE).

In the application segment, the polypropylene segment and the LLDPE sub-segment are accounted for the largest market share in 2019. The technology employed for manufacturing metallocene catalysts is environmentally-friendly and safety-oriented. Metallocene catalyst is being used on a large scale in the production of films, which are used in a wide range of packaging applications in end-user industries such as consumer goods, hygiene, food, industrial packaging, and agricultural films.

Currently, North America holds the highest market share of the metallocene catalyst market due to its growing requirement in the petrochemical and automobile industry. According to the American Chemistry Council, the higher demand is resulting from more substantial amounts of new capacity being sold into the export markets as well as domestic sales that have grown at regular rates.

Market Insights:

The energy sector or industry comprises players involved in production and exploration of oil or gas reserves, oil and gas drilling, and refining. The energy industry also covers integrated power utility companies such as renewable energy and coal. Companies in the energy industry are classified based on how the energy is sourced such as non-renewables or fossil fuels and renewables such as solar.

The energy sector is an important driver of industrial growth, providing fuel to power the rest of the economy. The demand for energy will increase significantly in the coming years, driven by economic growth, urbanisation, rising incomes and industrial activity. Increasing emphasis of governments across the globe increasing emphasis on renewable energy, including grid-connected and off-grid systems is expected to stimulate market growth during the forecast period.

Co-catalyst Type

Perfluoroarylborate (PB)

Triphenylmethylium tetrakis borate (TMTB)

Metallocene/Methylaluminoxane (MAO)

Application Type

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Ethylene Propylene Rubber (EPR)

Regional analysis provides insights into key trends and demands in each major country that can affect market growth in the region.

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

