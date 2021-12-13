Human Insulin Market To Reach USD 46.59 Billion By 2026 With CAGR of 8.1%. | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Market Size – USD 24.87 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.1%, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced pruritus therapeutics

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Human Insulin market was valued at USD 24.88 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 46.59 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.1%. The study covers insulin, an industrially manufactured replica of a peptide hormone produced by the pancreas for people whose bodies can’t produce it on their own. Insulin is considered to be the primary anabolic hormone which is responsible for the conversion of small molecules in the blood into large molecules inside the cells. Low insulin levels in the blood promotes catabolism, which is the conversion of large molecules into smaller ones, especially of reserve body fat which may lead to numerous complications like loss of vision, unsteadiness of limbs, and obesity. A patient is prescribed different types of insulin based on many factors including their response to insulin and the patient’s diet, alcohol intake and exercise to combat this lack of insulin.

Rise in prevalence of diabetes and obesity, increase in unhealthy lifestyle habits, mergers and acquisitions by major companies, product launches, technological advancements, the development of more effective and efficient Insulin, and a favorable research funding scenario, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, an highly monopolized market, associated side effects like risk of skin infections at the catheter site, diabetic ketoacidosis, extremely high costs of drug and device and the hassle of checking blood glucose times per day may cause the consumer to opt out of insulin treatment which is expected to hamper the market are the major hindrance for market growth during 2019-2026.

A comprehensive analysis of the value chain and downstream raw materials and upstream essentials is offered in the report. The market report also covers technical data, manufacturing and production costs, research and development activities, regulatory framework, macro and micro-economic factors, and globalization. The report further segments the Human Insulin market on the basis of key companies, product types, applications, and key regions to impart better understanding of the Human Insulin market.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Report are:

Sanofi (France), Novo Nordisk A/S (Denmark), Eli Lilly and Company (U.S.), Biocon Ltd. (India), Julphar (U.A.E.), Ypsomed AG (Switzerland), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Wockhardt Ltd. (India), B. Braun Meselgen AG (Switzerland), and Biodel Inc. (U.S.)

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Human Insulin market is growing at a CAGR of 9.3% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 8.0% and 7.7% CAGR, respectively. Rise in prevalence of obesity and diabetes across the globe is the key factor to accelerate the market growth during forecast period across all regions.

• As of 2018, Insulin drugs dominates the market holding 84% of the global market since insulin is a daily requirement for diabetic patients and is consumed everyday

• On the basis of application, Type II Diabetes is expected to be the fastest growing market segment during forecast period 2019-2026 with a CAGR of 8.3%

• Type II application segment holds a market share of 92% since most diabetic patients are type II diabetics, followed by type I diabetes, holding an 8% market share as it is a rare type of diabetes

• Asia Pacific is expected to account for the 17.9% of the global Human Insulin market due to the large prevalence of diabetes and obesity in countries like India and China

• Extremely high costs, highly monopolized market, and assosciated side effects are the key challenges faced by the Insulin market players

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Human Insulin market on the basis of product type, drug type, device type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Drugs

• Delivery Devices

Drug Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Insulin Analogs and Biosimilars

o Long-Acting Biosimilars

o Rapid-Acting Biosimilars

o Premixed Biosimilars

• Human Insulin Biologics

o Short-Acting Biologics

o Intermediate-Acting Biologics

o Premixed Biologics

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Pens

o Disposable Pens

o Reusable Pens

• Pen Needles

o Standard Pen Needles

o Safety Pen Needles

• Syringes

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Type I Diabetes

• Type II Diabetes

Key Regions Covered in the Report:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Market Overview:

The pharma and healthcare industry, over the recent past, has undergone a paradigm shift with regards to the adoption of advanced technologies. Integration of AI, ML, 3D printing, and AR/VR have accelerated the R&D process, develop innovative and personalized medicines and therapies, and have improved efficiency and effectiveness of overall healthcare processing thereby improving patient outcomes. In addition, growing popularity and acceptance of wearable tech that enables patients to manage their health and make fruitful decisions and increasing integration of patient monitoring systems have further contributed to the revenue growth of the market. Progress in genomics and proteomics, focus on personalized medicine, and increasing number of clinical trials for pipeline therapeutics are further expected to create lucrative opportunities for key players in the market.

Key Benefits of the Global Human Insulin Market Report:

• In-depth analysis of the market potential, threats, limitations, growth prospects and opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, and risks

• Analysis of the market opportunities and key trends to help stakeholders capitalize on the emerging prospects

• Analysis and accurate forecast estimation of the Global Human Insulin Market

• Study of the key players including SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces

• Analysis of each segment and sub-segment of the market to determine the growth trends and their market contribution

• Study of the developments in the competitive landscape such as agreements, partnerships, expansions, new product launches and brand promotions, and other market features

Highlights of the TOC of the report:

• Chapter 1: Market overview

• Chapter 2: Global Human Insulin market analysis

• Chapter 3: Regional analysis of the Human Insulin industry

• Chapter 4: Market segmentation based on types and applications

• Chapter 5: Revenue analysis based on types and applications

• Chapter 6: Market share

• Chapter 7: Competitive Landscape

• Chapter 8: Drivers, Restraints, Challenges, and Opportunities

• Chapter 9: Gross Margin and Price Analysis

• So on

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs.

