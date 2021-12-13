Plant-based protein Market expected to reach US$ 18,191 Mn by the end of 2030
DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based protein market size is expected to reach US$ 18,191 Mn by the end of 2030. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), titled “Plant-Based Protein Market. Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020 – 2030,” the market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period (2015–2030). According to the report, increasing incidence of health issues such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity is encouraging consumers to opt for healthy lifestyle. Therefore, they are more demand for dietary supplements and functional foods that contain plant-based proteins.
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11442
Demand for plant-based protein products is expected to increase, that provides the better opportunity to the manufacturers to gain the potential growth in plant-based protein market. In addition, increasing bakery and confectionary consumption in around the worldwide is further providing the potential growth to the market participants of plant-based protein Market.
“Plant-based protein contains a number of health benefits. For instance; soy protein contains lower amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol than meat products. Soy protein is actually a “complete protein,” since it provides amino acids essential to human nutrition, helps to reduce LDL cholesterol and promotes a healthy heart health. Therefore, the demand for plant-based protein is likely to rise considerable compared to animal based protein” as per a lead FMI analyst.
Manufactures are unlikely to invest in production during this growing pandemic around the worldwide. Additionally, disturbance in trade making worrying to leading players in the market. Hence, manufacturers are also taking measurers to maintain the supply chain and fight with this coronavirus outbreak. They pursue aggressive strategies to preserve their foothold in the marketplace. Their expansion strategies may help rekindle the market and regain pace.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11442
Demand for Preventative Healthcare, Especially Due to Recent Outbreak of Deadly Viruses to boost growth
Majority of the population is health conscious and aware of the benefits of preventive healthcare. Various magazines and online forums such as Livestrong.com, bodybuilding.com, Men’s Health magazines, and Shape magazine, offer diet and lifestyle information, and provide regular updates in this regard. Similarly, manufacturers of natural ingredient-based protein are promoting various products using various channels such online portals, magazines, and marketing campaigns to improve demand for plant-protein enriched products. These strategies of players primarily focus on new products development and enhanced safety, effectiveness and primarily health benefits such as the ability to lower cholesterol, lower body weight, and lower blood pressure levels. This is expected to aid in market growth in the region.
Plant-Based Protein Market - Key Research Findings
• Increasing productivity of food and beverage sector will provide an array of opportunities to the plant-based protein market
• Based on product type, soy protein segment is estimated to represent the largest share in the global plant-based protein market
• On the basis of application, convenience food segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
• The plant-based protein market in East Asia, especially in China, South Korea and Japan, is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period
• Consumers in Europe prefer high protein diet in comparison to other regions. A consumer’s regular diet in this region comprises more than the recommended amount of protein prescribed for maintaining ideal health. This has led to increasing demand for plant-based proteins and protein rich products
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11442
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the plant-based protein that are covered in this report are Glanbia Plc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Roquette Freres, Cargill Incorporation, Burcon Nutrascience Corporat, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Ingredion Inc, and CHS Inc, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
For instance, In 2016, Cargill opened two major R&D facilities in November and December—one in North America and one in China—focused on continuous improvement and investing in the food segment to meet shifting consumer expectations. Where, In April 2017, Cargill Inc. announced its plans to sell its last two cattle feeding operations to Nebraska-based ethanol fuel producer, Green Plains Inc. for $36.7 million to invest in plant-based protein.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Debashish Roy
Request a report sample to obtain authentic analysis and comprehensive market insights at- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11442
Demand for plant-based protein products is expected to increase, that provides the better opportunity to the manufacturers to gain the potential growth in plant-based protein market. In addition, increasing bakery and confectionary consumption in around the worldwide is further providing the potential growth to the market participants of plant-based protein Market.
“Plant-based protein contains a number of health benefits. For instance; soy protein contains lower amounts of saturated fat and cholesterol than meat products. Soy protein is actually a “complete protein,” since it provides amino acids essential to human nutrition, helps to reduce LDL cholesterol and promotes a healthy heart health. Therefore, the demand for plant-based protein is likely to rise considerable compared to animal based protein” as per a lead FMI analyst.
Manufactures are unlikely to invest in production during this growing pandemic around the worldwide. Additionally, disturbance in trade making worrying to leading players in the market. Hence, manufacturers are also taking measurers to maintain the supply chain and fight with this coronavirus outbreak. They pursue aggressive strategies to preserve their foothold in the marketplace. Their expansion strategies may help rekindle the market and regain pace.
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11442
Demand for Preventative Healthcare, Especially Due to Recent Outbreak of Deadly Viruses to boost growth
Majority of the population is health conscious and aware of the benefits of preventive healthcare. Various magazines and online forums such as Livestrong.com, bodybuilding.com, Men’s Health magazines, and Shape magazine, offer diet and lifestyle information, and provide regular updates in this regard. Similarly, manufacturers of natural ingredient-based protein are promoting various products using various channels such online portals, magazines, and marketing campaigns to improve demand for plant-protein enriched products. These strategies of players primarily focus on new products development and enhanced safety, effectiveness and primarily health benefits such as the ability to lower cholesterol, lower body weight, and lower blood pressure levels. This is expected to aid in market growth in the region.
Plant-Based Protein Market - Key Research Findings
• Increasing productivity of food and beverage sector will provide an array of opportunities to the plant-based protein market
• Based on product type, soy protein segment is estimated to represent the largest share in the global plant-based protein market
• On the basis of application, convenience food segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period
• The plant-based protein market in East Asia, especially in China, South Korea and Japan, is expected to witness a high growth during the forecast period
• Consumers in Europe prefer high protein diet in comparison to other regions. A consumer’s regular diet in this region comprises more than the recommended amount of protein prescribed for maintaining ideal health. This has led to increasing demand for plant-based proteins and protein rich products
Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report- https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/11442
Competitive Landscape
Some of the major players in the plant-based protein that are covered in this report are Glanbia Plc, Archer-Daniels Midland Co., Roquette Freres, Cargill Incorporation, Burcon Nutrascience Corporat, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Co, Cosucra Groupe Warcoing, Ingredion Inc, and CHS Inc, AGT Food & Ingredients, Inc.
For instance, In 2016, Cargill opened two major R&D facilities in November and December—one in North America and one in China—focused on continuous improvement and investing in the food segment to meet shifting consumer expectations. Where, In April 2017, Cargill Inc. announced its plans to sell its last two cattle feeding operations to Nebraska-based ethanol fuel producer, Green Plains Inc. for $36.7 million to invest in plant-based protein.
About Future Market Insights (FMI)
Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.
Contact:
Future Market Insights,
1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,
Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,
United Arab Emirates
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/
Debashish Roy
Future Market Insights
+1 8455795705
email us here