Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) Market Empirical Research & Future Business Opportunities-VMWare, Hewlett Packard

Disaster Recovery as a Service

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) has grown in popularity over the years as businesses have realized how simple it is to get their operations back up and running after a catastrophic data loss or attack of some kind. However, many people find it difficult to find an appropriate provider that will deliver on their claims of Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), especially if they are relatively new to the IT business or field unless they already have a highly specialized skill set in both IT and telecommunications.

Currently, there has been an increasing incidence rate of malicious cybercrimes, across the globe, which is enhancing the requirement of data recovery in various governmental, nonprofit, and private organizations, and creating demand in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. For instance, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of India, in 2019 there were around 44546 cybercrime incidents in the region. Moreover, authoritarian bodies worldwide are issuing stringent measures related to data protection and regulation, which has the proximity to augment the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market on a global scale.

Companies Covered as part of this study include: Acronis International, Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Sungard Availability Services, VMWare, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, iland Internet Solutions, and NTT Communications Corporation, among few others.

If the business is relatively new to IT and/or telecommunications, it might be wise to consult the local county office to see the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS), that they offer. In most cases, the local county office has already done much of the work in terms of establishing the business's IT backbone. Once the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) is running accurately the individual can then consider moving on to finding better Disaster Recovery as a Services (DRaaS), which can be done very easily online by checking out a few of the larger companies in this field that will be more than happy to assist. If the individual is careful, they should find Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) as simple as buying a CD or flash drive, installing it on their computer, and then making use of its software to back it up and restore the system. However, the lack of efficient and skilled expertise in the market can negatively influence the growth of the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market.

Disaster Recovery as a Service Market Taxonomy:-

On the basis of DRaaS types, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Self Service DRaaS

Assisted DRaaS

Managed DRaaS

On the basis of services, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Training & Consulting

Maintenance & Support

System Integration

On the basis of providers, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Cloud Service provider

Managed Service Provider

Telecom and Communication Service Provider

Others

On the basis of deployment models, the global disaster recovery as a service market is classified into:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Owing to the high incidence rate of cybercrimes in the U.S., the demand for efficient recovery systems is increasing significantly and is creating a huge demand in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in 2020 there were around 1001 cases of cybercrimes registered in the U.S. The increasing requirement of data recovery has led to some significant industrial developments in the Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) market. For instance, in March 2019, Druva Inc enhanced its Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solution, aiming to offer better automation and orchestration. Likewise in June 2019, Infrascale Inc., and A.R. International Consulting LLC, introduced a cloud-based and hybrid Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

