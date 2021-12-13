Embalming Chemicals Market Size Is Likely To Reach a Valuation of Around USD 14.91 Billion By 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing necessity to preserve the corpses for use in medical and scientific applications is one of the significant factor influencing market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Embalming Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 14.91 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Embalming is the process of preserving the cadavers to delay the decomposition so that the cadavers can be used for various studies in the scientific and medical field. Embalming is also used to preserve the corpses for various other reasons including the preserving corpses of eminent personalities for showcasing the public. The chemicals used for embalming are called embalming chemicals.

Professionals and practitioners in the medical sector need to practically examine the human body parts and organs to have a more precise and in-depth understanding of the functioning of the human body as well various ailments and disorders of the human body. Embalming plays a vital role in such cases by preserving the cadavers of deceased humans so that researchers can study the cause of death and various other things of professional interest.

There has been a growing demand to delay the decaying of dead bodies for personal and public reasons, which in turn would fuel the market demand for embalming chemicals.

Asia Pacific market is one of the key revenue generating regions for the market owing to a considerable growth in the medical sector and various researches in the field of human anatomy to improve the well-being of the people. This region is expected to witness the highest growth rate of 2.5% during the forecast period.

A growing trend for green funerals attributing to the harmful effects of embalming chemicals is estimated to hinder the market growth of embalming chemicals.

Key participants include Dodge, Champion, Frigid Fluid, Pierce Chemicals, Trinity Fluids, Green Tech Enterprise, European Embalming Products, ESCO, Shanghai Yezeal Biotechnology Company, Arlington Chemical Company Inc., and Thomasnet among others.

Market Overview:

A material is a substance or a mixture of substances that makes up an object. In the manufacturing process, materials are employed as inputs to make items or more complicated materials. Businesses that create industrial chemicals make up the chemical industry. In this industry, chemical reactions and refining technologies are utilised to transform fundamental resources such as oil, air, water, natural gas, metals, and minerals into thousands of various products. The materials and chemicals industry trends range from solutions for surface engineering, lightweighting, sustainability, nano-formulations (biomaterials), 3D printing, and developing advanced composites to meet the changing industry demands.

The global Embalming Chemicals market research report has been formulated with extensive primary and secondary research and also covers SWOT examination and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to offer detailed analysis of the leading companies. The report also offers a detailed analysis of market share, market size, market volume and value, product portfolio, product development and advancement, technological upgrades, and segmentation based on types, application, end-use, and region

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market for formaldehyde occupies the largest market share in the year 2020, but the awareness among the people regarding the ill-effects of formaldehyde is expected to have an impact on the market dominance of this chemical.

Funeral homes are projected to contribute to the largest market share with a CAGR of 2.32% during the forecast period with USD 6.37 billion in 2020. This can be attributed to the growing demand by the near and dear ones of the deceased person, to pay a final visit to the late person and thereby requiring the need to delay the decaying process of the corpse. Hospital

The embalming chemicals market for preservative application is expected to contribute to the largest market share during the forecast period with a market size of USD 6.55 billion in 2020.

The market in North America is expected to have the largest market share in the forecast period owing to the massive demand of embalming chemical in the region for various reasons including the need to bid a final farewell to the late person in a grand manner.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Embalming chemicals market on the basis of type, fluids, response, process steps, application, end-user, and region:

Chemical Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Formaldehyde

Phenol

Ethanol

Mixtures

Fluids Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Arterial Fluids

Cavity Fluids

Co-Injection Fluids

Silicone-Based

Response Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Gentle Response

Moderate Response

Vigorous Response

Process Steps Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Surgical

Cosmetics

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Preservatives

Germicides

Anti-Coagulants

Surfactants

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

Funeral Homes

Hospitals

Pathological Institutes

Anatomical Institutes

University Medical Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

