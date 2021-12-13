Virtual Power Plant Trends , Application , Product Scope , Share, Industry Outlook 2021-2028

Emergen Research Logo

Virtual Power Plant Market Size – USD 422.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 28.6%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global virtual power plant market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3,724.2 million by 2028 at a relatively robust CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This growth can be attributed to factors such as increasing initiatives of various governments regarding adoption of renewable sources of energy, which is driving renewable power generation activities. Rapid urbanization and rising focus on decarbonization, along with the rapid digitalization trend, are other factors driving adoption of virtual power plants, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Increasing energy consumption is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants to monitor and increase production of energy from renewable sources.

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Virtual Power Plant . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Virtual Power Plant , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Virtual Power Plant .

Technological advancements on the traditional power grid for development of a new smart decentralized grid with bi-directional energy is contributing to growth of the virtual power plants market. The global shift towards renewable and distributed power generation is another factor driving demand for virtual power plants. Rising demand for a low-carbon future and smaller and decentralized power generation units is expected to continue to present future growth opportunities for players operating in the global virtual power plant market. Leveraging of clean sources of power generation, which are cost-effective, such as solar, wind, and hydro, is contributing significantly to growth of the virtual power plant market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Rising need to reduce dependence on fossil-fuel-based power generation is another factor projected to drive demand for virtual power plants.

Companies profiled in the global Virtual Power Plant :

ABB, AutoGrid Systems, Inc., Blue Pillar, Cisco systems, Inc., Cpower Energy Management, Enel X, General Electric, Hitachi, Ltd., IBM, and Next Kraftwerke.

The primary aim of the report is to offer market overview, product scope, growth prospects, and risks. The report also offers in depth information about each player in the global Virtual Power Plant along with its global standing, financial status, product launch, business expansion plans among others. The market players are focused on developing various strategies such as partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, and research and development investments.

Segmental Analysis

The global Virtual Power Plant is broadly segmented on the basis of different product types, application range, end-use industries, key regions, and an intensely competitive landscape. This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Virtual Power Plant in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals

Emergen Research has segmented the global virtual power plant market on the basis of end-use, technology, and region:

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2021–2028)

Distributed Generation

Demand Response

Mixed Asset

Global Virtual Power Plant Geographical Landscape - Synopsis:

The report closely studies the growth trajectory of the global Virtual Power Plant . It brings to light the global dominance of the leading regional segments, including North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study elaborates on the crucial information pertaining to the regional market share. It simultaneously focuses on the significant details about the growth patterns of each regional market.

Moreover, the report encases an exhaustive geographical study of the market, emphasizing the business growth prospects and market barriers for each of the key market regions.

