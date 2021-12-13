Artificial Urethra Market To Reach USD 841.44 Million by 2026 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

The technological advancements, rise in geriatric population and increasing health care expenditure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Global Artificial urethra market is expected to reach USD 841.44 million by the year 2026, in terms of value at a CAGR of 12.5%. The efflux of urine is a common condition, which affects the patient's quality-of-life. Incontinence may arise as a consequence of a weakness of the urinary bladder or sphincter dysfunction, usually over-activity. The artificial urethra also called as artificial urinary sphincter consists of a cuff or ring that is placed around the urethra. There is a pump placed in the wall of the scrotum which can be manually squeezed. Upon squeezing the pump, fluid is shifted from the cuff to a balloon or reservoir that is placed behind the abdominal muscles.

Increase in investments in the market, which are supporting the technological advancements, and rise in healthcare expenditure are estimated to shape the growth of the artificial urethra market. The technological advancements in the artificial urethra include development of enhanced silicone rubber designs, advanced slings, and other flow securing devices. Due to these advancements in recent times, artificial urethras have demonstrated lesser adverse effects and greater efficacy and symptomatic relief in patients with prostate gland disorders as compared to conventional methods. Likewise, the potential benefits of artificial urethra therapy, such as long-term efficacy for 10 to 15 years, are projected to facilitate growth over the study period.

Furthermore, these advancements aid clinical researchers and physicians in investigational efficacy studies for the usage of artificial urethra off-label clinical applications such as prostate cancer. The flow Secure artificial urinary sphincter is a new prosthesis for the management of urinary incontinence due to Intrinsic urethral sphincter deficiency (ISD). Indications for implantation of the Flow Secure device in order of significance are post-prostatectomy urinary incontinence, incontinence due to congenital abnormalities, neurogenic bladder with ISD, and stress incontinence. The different and novel products in artificial urethra market designed for implantation in pediatric patients to treat deficient bladder sphincter function are expected to drive the demand of artificial urethra in the analysis period. The ZSI 375 for instance, has the advantage to increase the permitted pressure and allows the user to readjust the cuff. Various new types of the artificial sphincter are being developed using a spring-loaded mechanism for applying circumferential pressure in the urethra, which is easy to implant and simple to use. These product development initiatives undertaken by various companies are anticipated to bolster the artificial urethra market growth in the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has gained significant momentum since the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health crisis has led to an unprecedented impact on the industry and brought about major disruptions in healthcare technologies. Growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases worldwide, increasing cases of COVID-19 infections, enforcement of stringent norms and regulations by world-leading healthcare regulatory authorities, and increasing government initiatives towards public safety measures are major factors contributing to industry revenue growth. Rising focus of pharmaceutical companies on vaccine development, increasing COVID-19 support from international health agencies, rapidly increasing pharmaceutical and biotechnological research & development activities, and growing healthcare expenditure of consumers further propel the industry revenue growth.

Key findings from the report suggest

• The silicone elastomers segment of global artificial urethra market is expected to grow at a high CAGR by 2026. The significant share is due to long term effects of silicone elastomers.

• As no single device to manage incontinence is appropriate for all situations, a diverse range of products are available on the market. some of the key issues of continence care along with the the current technology and recent product development strategies, assessment & treatment of incontinence through novel procedures are expected to drive the demand in analysis period. However, the high cost of the surgery is still a restraining factor.

• By application, it has been observed that men are using the artificial urethra to a greater extent due to the increase in prostate infections. According to the National institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK, 2014), prostatitis accounts for about two million visits to health care providers in the U.S. each year affecting 10 to 15 percent of the U.S. male population.

• The increasing geriatric population across the world is a major driving factor for artificial urethra market.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Boston Scientific Corporation, Zephyr Surgical Implants, GT Urological, Myopowers Medical Technologies SAS, and Promedon are some of the major players in the artificial urethra market.

Market segmentation:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the artificial urethra market into product types, incontinence types, disease type, sales channel types, end use type and region.

By Product: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Silicone elastomers

• Others

By Incontinence Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Stress Incontinence

• Urge Incontinence

• Overflow Incontinence

• Functional Incontinence

By Sales channel (Revenue, USD Million; 201-2026)

• Channel sales

• Direct sales

By End-user: (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

• Hospitals

• Specialty Clinics

• Research institutes

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Artificial Urethra Market Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Frequently Asked Questions Addressed in the Report:

• What is the forecast size and revenue growth rate of the global Artificial Urethra market?

• What are the leading products offered by the global Artificial Urethra market players?

• What are the key drivers and restraints for the global Artificial Urethra market growth?

• Which regional market is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period?

• What are the outcomes of the report’s SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses?

