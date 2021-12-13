Protein Supplement Market Size by Type, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Protein Supplement Market

Rise in awareness among people regarding health & fitness, significant increase in obesity rates, surge in demand for supplement from the millennial population.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global protein supplement industry pegged $5.28 billion in 2018, and is expected to garner $8.71 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, wavering market trends, competitive market scenario, and market size & estimates.

Rise in awareness among people regarding health & fitness, significant increase in obesity rates, and surge in demand for supplement from the millennial population propel the growth of the global protein supplement market. However, presence of cheaper substitute and side-effects and negative publicity & claims impede the growth. Moreover, introduction of protein supplements in untapped market and rise in demand from young generation are expected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Based on product type, the whey protein segment contributed to nearly two-fifths of the total protein supplement market revenue in 2018 and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the soy protein segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2018 to 2025. The report also studies segments including casein, whey, egg, soy, and other.

Based on form, the powder segment held the major share in 2018, generating more than three-fourths of the total protein supplement market. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Contrarily, the RTD liquid segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.0% during the estimated period. In addition, the report also analyses protein bars segment.

Based on geography, the market is analyzed across various regions including North America, Asia-pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The region across North America accounted for more than half of the total protein supplement market share in 2018 and is predicted to retain its dominance by 2025. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region would showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.0% throughout 2018 to 2025.

Key players profiled for global protein supplement industry include GlaxoSmithKline Plc, ABH Pharma Inc., Amway corporation, Glambia Plc., Abbott Laboratories, General Nutrition Corporation (GNC Holdings Inc.), Herbalife International of America, Inc., Maker Nutrition LLC, Suppleform, and Vitaco Health Limited.

