Digitalization Drives The Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market

Diagnostic And Monitoring Ophthalmic Devices And Equipment Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Changes of working lifestyles towards digitalization of the workspace and rise in sedentary jobs are forcing people to spend long hours in front of a computer screen. This is in turn increasing the prevalence of ophthalmic diseases, such as dry eyes. Increasing cases of dry eyes owing to excessive time spent on electronic devices such as phones and computers has led to the development of the term “digital eye strain” or “computer vision syndrome.” It is increasingly becoming a widespread problem as more and more people are spending hours staring at computers, cellphones, and other electronic devices. According to a survey conducted by the Vision Council, almost 70% of US adults have experienced some of the symptoms of digital eyestrain. It is also found that people who use digital devices blink at a rate that is one-third less than normal. The continuous digitalization of the workplace is expected to be a major driver for the diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market.

The global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market size reached a value of nearly $4.21 billion in 2020 at a growth rate of -22.7%. The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market is expected to reach $7.06 billion in 2025, and $8.65 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market are Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Alcon, Canon Inc., Topcon Corporation, NIDEK CO., LTD.

TBRC’s global diagnostic and monitoring ophthalmic devices and equipment market report is segmented by product type into optical coherence tomographers, ophthalmic ultrasound imaging systems, fundus cameras, ophthalmoscopes, keratometers, specular microscopes, tonometers, slit lamps, retinoscopes, others (dioptometers, optotype projector, perimeters, and biometers, pachymeters, autorefractors/phoropters, corneal topographers, wavefront abberometers, wavefront abberometers), by end user into hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, research centers, by application into retinal evaluation, glaucoma detection and monitoring, surgical evaluation, general examination, intraoperative devices, refraction equipment.

