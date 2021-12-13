The Next Generation Sequencing Market Has Been Majorly Supported By Availability Of Funding

Next Generation Sequencing Market - Next Generation Sequencing Market Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in funding from governments and private organizations drove the market for next generation sequencing technology during the historic period. Next generation sequencing technology’s increasing applications in disease diagnosis and precision medicine attracted funding from government and private organizations. The mission was launched with an investment of approximately $500 million to expand access to new research capabilities, clinical trials, and technologies for betterment of the healthcare sector. Public, private and nonprofit interests have also invested heavily in the technology to treat diseases and improve diagnostics and healthcare. Increased availability of funding supported the next generation sequencing market.

The global next generation sequencing market size reached a value of nearly $12.61 billion in 2023 at a rate of 17.2%. The growth is mainly due to the growing number of chronic diseases and government initiatives. The market is expected to grow from $12.61 billion in 2023 to $17.76 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 18.7%. The NGS market is expected to grow and reach $40.31 billion in 2030 at a CAGR of 17.81%.

Next generation sequencing is being used to carry out newborn screening. Newborn screening (NBS) is an important public health program aimed at improving children`s health and is widely used in several countries across the world. Newborn babies are screened for several disorders using dried blood spots (DBS) taken shortly after the birth of the babies. Next generation sequencing is being used to test for several disorders and genetic disorders, such as congenital hypothyroidism (CH), phenylketonuria (PKU), congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), cystic fibrosis (CF), and hemoglobinopathy disorders in newborns. This early diagnosis helps in improving the negative sequelae associated with a subset of genetic disorders. Next-generation sequencing is gaining traction in the field of genetic diagnosis as it can sequence millions of DNA molecules simultaneously.

Major players covered in the global next generation sequencing industry are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., QIAGEN, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

TBRC’s global next generation sequencing market report is segmented by product into nextseq systems, miniseq systems, novaseq systems, iseq 100 systems, ion PGM systems, ion proton systems, ion genestudio s5 systems, pacbio rs ii systems, sequel systems, others, by technology into sequencing by synthesis, ion semiconductor sequencing, single-molecule real-time sequencing, nanopore sequencing, other sequencing technologies, by application into diagnostics, drug discovery, other applications.

