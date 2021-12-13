Telemedicine Platforms Aid The Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market During COVID

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of telemedicine platforms is gaining traction in the animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market during the COVID-19 crisis. Telemedicine refers to a practice of evaluating, diagnosing and treating patients when the provider and patient are not physically present with each other. For instance, in April 2020, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health care company, collaborated with VetNOW, a veterinary telemedicine company, to provide a telemedicine platform to veterinarians which allows them to maintain service to animals and owners including specialist consultations during the COVID-19 crisis, as the industry is challenged to find new ways to connect with its stakeholders. This also allows veterinarians to offer practice services to their clients while adhering to social distancing norms and industry practice recommendations.

Rapid advances in molecular biology are enabling animal hospitals and veterinary clinics to offer high tech diagnostic tools. The latest diagnostic tools associated with molecular biology include DNA tests and protein tests. Adoption of DNA biotechnology by animal hospitals and veterinary clinics is supporting pet owners in controlling diseases. For instance, in May 2020, Wisdom Health, a part of Mars Petcare which is a pet care company in the United States, launched two new and improved dog DNA tests namely the Wisdom Panel™ Essential test and the Wisdom Panel™ Premium test. These tests offer information about managing a dog’s medical care and identifying genetic contributions from more than 350 breeds, varieties, and types for comprehensive breed analysis.

The global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market size is expected to recover from the COVID-crisis and grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 and reach $111.20 billion in 2023.

Major players covered in the global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics industry are Mars Inc., CVS Group Plc, Greencross Vets Limited, Medivet Group Limited, Animal and Plant Health Agency.

TBRC’s global animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market report is segmented by type into consultation, surgery, medicine, other (includes pet food), by animal type into farm animals, companion animals, by end user into animal care, animal rescue, other.

Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics Market - By Type Of Service (Consultation, Surgery, Medicine, Other (Includes Pet Food)), By Type Of Animal (Farm Animals, Companion Animals), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market overview, forecast animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market size and growth for the whole market, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market segments, and geographies, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market trends, animal hospitals and veterinary clinics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

